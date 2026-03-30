Walmart Mexico Expands Strategic Partnership with Vusion to Deploy Connected Store Platform Across Express Stores and Supercenters

Walmart Mexico selects EdgeSense by Vusion to power connected store transformation

All Walmart Express stores fully deployed by the end of 2026

Expansion planned to all Walmart Supercenters

PARIS, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Walmart de México y Centroamérica, the largest retailer in Mexico, is expanding its collaboration with Vusion, the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, to deploy the EdgeSense connected store platform across its Walmart Express stores and begin the transformation of its Supercenter fleet.

Walmart Express Mexico (PRNewsfoto/Vusion)

This initiative builds on the growing global collaboration between Walmart and Vusion, following the successful deployment of Vusion's connected store technologies across Walmart US stores. The expansion reinforces Vusion's role as a strategic technology partner supporting Walmart's connected store transformation.

Under this agreement, Walmart Express stores will be fully deployed with EdgeSense technology by the end of 2026, marking the first large-scale rollout of the platform in Latin America. Following this phase, Walmart Mexico also plans to expand the deployment to Walmart Supercenters, significantly accelerating the company's digital store modernization strategy.

Across the initial deployment, Walmart Express stores will be equipped with more than 1.7 million electronic shelf labels and over 180,000 EdgeSense smart rails, creating one of the largest connected store technology deployments in Latin America.

Walmart Mexico will also begin a pilot deployment in its Bodega format, evaluating how EdgeSense technology can support additional store formats as part of the company's long-term connected store strategy.

EdgeSense is Vusion's next-generation connected store platform, combining intelligent shelf infrastructure, computer vision, artificial intelligence (AI), electronic shelf labels, and real-time retail data to create a unified operating system for physical stores. The platform enables retailers to automate store operations, improve inventory accuracy, and unlock new data-driven capabilities across merchandising, and shopper engagement.

Through this initiative, Walmart Mexico aims to:

Deliver a more personalized and seamless customer experience

Improve associate productivity through workflow automation and reduce manual tasks

Modernize stores with AI-ready infrastructure to support future innovation

"The deployment of EdgeSense will help us further modernize our store operations and empower our associates to focus on serving customers," said Paul Lewellen, Chief Operating Officer of Walmart de México y Centroamérica. "This initiative represents an important step in strengthening our operational capabilities while continuing to improve the shopping experience for millions of customers across Mexico."

Philippe Bottine, Deputy CEO and EVP Vusion Americas, highlighted the strategic importance of the expansion: "We are very excited that Walmart is expanding its relationship with Vusion to Walmart Mexico. The rollout of EdgeSense across Walmart Express stores and the planned expansion to Supercenters represent a major milestone in our shared vision of building the connected store of the future. By combining AI, computer vision, and real-time data, EdgeSense helps retailers achieve new levels of operational excellence while delivering better experiences for both associates and shoppers."

With this deployment, Walmart Mexico becomes the first retailer in Latin America to deploy EdgeSense at scale, positioning the company as a leader in retail innovation across the region.

Vusion looks forward to supporting Walmart Mexico as it continues to advance its connected store strategy and accelerate the digital transformation of its retail operations.

Media contact: [email protected]

Learn more about Walmart de México y Centroamérica here

Learn more about Vusion here

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SOURCE Vusion