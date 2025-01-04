Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu producer Wuliangye launches new 3D ad in New York Times Square

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading baijiu maker Wuliangye launched a new 3D advertisement in New York Times Square, the United States, sending the message of "harmony" to global audience at the beginning of 2025.

The advertisement presents the brand through an animated cute panda, both of which symbolize bridges for fostering deeper international cooperation and exchange.

Photo shows a new 3D advertisement launched by Chinese baijiu producer Wuliangye in New York Times Square, the United States.

As a friendship envoy for cultural exchanges between China and foreign countries, the cute images of the panda are applied as southwest China's Sichuan, an area best known as the hometown of the giant panda, also breeds Wuliangye's rich fragrance.

With the innovative expression of "Harmony in Diversity", Wuliangye presents the unique charm of Chinese culture to the world, allowing global consumers to have a deeper understanding and recognition of the brand.

As a representative Chinese baijiu brand, Wuliangye has paced up to go global and initiated the Harmony-themed Global Tour. It has established three key marketing centers in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas to strengthen overseas operations. The brand has also collaborated with global renowned spirits groups to launch products adapted to international trends, such as the new product "Wuliangye Ziqidonglai (purple air comes from the East)" and has introduced innovative initiatives like the "Destined Crystal Life" series in partnership with Swarovski, integrating traditional heritage with fashionable and diverse cultures, promoting the beauty of traditional culture and endowing Chinese baijiu brands with new connotations.

In 2024, Wuliangye further expanded its global layout with 21 new overseas markets deployed with duty-free, retail, catering, e-commerce, and special channels. Wuliangye has also collaborated with Camapri Group on innovative cocktail making, and launched the "Wuliang Highball" to serve global consumers with more diverse choices.

It is noted that Wuliangye has been successively listed in "Global 500 Most Valuable Brands", "Top 50 Most Valuable Spirits Brands Globally" and "Asia's 500 Most Valuable Brands". In December 2024, the "World's 500 Most Valuable Brands" list released by World Brand Lab saw Wuliangye once again honored for the eighth consecutive year, with the brand's ranking increase leading the liquor industry. Additionally, the company was also listed as one of the 50 most-favored Chinese brands voted by foreigners, earning recognition worldwide for its profound heritage, mellow taste, and outstanding quality.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343863.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road