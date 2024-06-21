Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim launches new PV modules for full-scenario applications at SNEC PV POWER EXPO 2024

BEIJING, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seraphim Energy Group Co., Ltd. (Seraphim), a world-leading solar product manufacturer, rolled out a series of new PV modules such as TOPCon bifacial module and HJT 720W module at the just-concluded SNEC 17th (2024) International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition (SNEC PV POWER EXPO 2024).

The new products attracted widespread attention from the attendees at the expo which was held in east China's Shanghai from June 13 to 15 this year.

Photo shows Seraphim Energy Group Co., Ltd. (Seraphim) at the SNEC 17th (2024) International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, from June 13 to 15, 2024. (Provided by Seraphim)

It is noted that among the new products with TOPCon and HJT solar cell technologies, the HJT bifacial modules under the Hydra series have a power of 720W and an energy conversion efficiency of 23.18 percent, with a bifacial rate of 90 percent ± 5 percent. Such modules are suitable for large-scale ground power stations, industrial and commercial rooftops and other application scenarios.

The Sable 620W TOPCon series of bifacial modules, another new product displayed at the expo, have an energy conversion efficiency of 22.95 percent. It can effectively reduce the hot spot effect and lower the risk of module hot spots.

While striving for technological innovation and launching new products, Seraphim has also been integrating the ESG concept into the entire process of R&D innovation, quality management, supply chain management, and intelligent manufacturing, and actively implementing the dual carbon strategy.

Against the backdrop of the PV industry facing mounting pressure, Seraphim relies on its deep accumulation of technologies and products to continuously consolidate competitiveness in the industry. In the future, Seraphim will deepen its corporate strategy of promoting sustainable development through technological innovation, and work with upstream and downstream partners to embark on a new journey of net zero carbon emissions, according to Polaris Li, chairman of Seraphim.

Under the guidance of the dual carbon goals put forward by the Chinese government to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, the new energy industry led by wind power and photovoltaics has become an important field for the formation of new quality productive forces, implying a bright prospect.

Seraphim has grown steadily for more than ten years since its establishment. With a global production capacity of 13GW, the company has seen its photovoltaic products used in more than 120 countries around the world.

