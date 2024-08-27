Yaber to Reveal Two Groundbreaking Technologies in Upcoming Premier Theater Projectors at IFA Berlin 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As IFA Berlin 2024 approaches, Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment projectors, is thrilled to unveil two groundbreaking technologies that will power its latest flagship home theater projectors on Wednesday, September 4th, at 3 PM in the Hong Kong Room, Messe Berlin, Germany.

Yaber Product Launch Event Coming Soon

The new flagship projectors will showcase two cutting-edge technological innovations: CoolSwift and NovaGlow. Continuing the legacy of the flagship series, these advancements offer leading performance, innovative design and a high-quality experience for users. Full details will be unveiled at the launch event.

Media can experience these technological advancements firsthand at the launch event. Meanwhile, a live stream will be available online on YouTube. For those interested in attending in person, please contact [email protected]. Don't miss this technological feast!

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber stands as a pioneer of entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Notably, Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, the Yanko Design Award, and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

Yaber is committed to pushing the boundaries of both visual and audio excellence. Every Yaber projector is crafted to deliver exceptional experiences, embodying a pursuit of perfection and offering users outstanding audiovisual quality, as well as an enriching journey of continual self-transcendence.

For the latest updates, visit www.yaber.com to redefine excellence in entertainment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2488362/Yaber_Product_Launch_Event_Coming_Soon.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348478/Yaber_Logo.jpg