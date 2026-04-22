Yale Fertility Center Named to Newsweek's List of America's Best Fertility Clinics 2026

ORANGE, Conn., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yale Fertility Center has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Best Fertility Clinics 2026, distinguishing it as the sole fertility practice in Connecticut to earn a spot on the prestigious national ranking. The rankings were announced on April 22, 2026.

Yale Fertility Center has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Best Fertility Clinics for 2026.

"Being ranked among America's Best Fertility Clinics is a wonderful honor and a testament to our team's dedication to advancing scientific discovery, delivering clinical excellence, and fostering a culture of safety," said Emre Seli, MD, chief of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Yale School of Medicine and medical director of Yale Fertility Center. "We are proud to celebrate this recognition and the meaningful impact it represents for the patients and families we have the privilege to support."

The America's Best Fertility Clinics 2026 ranking, compiled by Newsweek in partnership with Statista, lists the top 140 fertility clinics as defined as a fertility clinic and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) provider by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The evaluation was based on four criteria:

Quality Metrics: ART metrics with a focus on indicators relevant to fertility clinics published by CDC were analyzed. Nationwide Online Survey: Reproductive endocrinologists, infertility specialists, obstetricians/gynecologists who work in or refer patients to fertility clinics, as well as medical professionals and fertility clinic administrators/managers, were invited to participate in the survey. Accreditation Data: Provided by The Joint Commission, College of American Pathologists, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments, American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine. Patient Satisfaction: Data based on Google reviews.

The updated rankings are timely, with infertility rates continuing to rise in the U.S and demand for fertility services expected to grow in coming years. Yale Fertility Center's inclusion on the list is a recognition of the programs' top-class patient care informed by the latest research in reproductive science and women's health.

At Yale Fertility Center, physicians, nurses, scientists, and staff work alongside patients pursuing a range of family-building options including in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility preservation, endometriosis treatment, as well as care for recurrent pregnancy loss. IVF success rates reflect the strength of that care, with several laboratory and clinical outcomes ranking among the highest worldwide.

About Yale Medicine

As the clinical practice for the Yale School of Medicine, Yale Medicine's more than 1,700 doctors play multiple roles in advancing the practice of medicine – from treating and caring for patients, to developing new cures through innovative research, to educating future doctors. Yale Medicine offers specialist expertise, advanced and innovative technology, and a multidisciplinary approach. We deliver exceptional medical care in a nurturing environment to each of our patients, every day.

SOURCE Yale School of Medicine