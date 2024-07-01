Yili Received Four World Dairy Innovation Awards at the 17th Global Dairy Congress

LONDON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 17th Global Dairy Congress took place from June 25 to 27 in London, the United Kingdom. Themed "Healthy People, Healthy Planet", the Congress convened senior leaders of dairy companies, scholars, experts, and delegates from industry organizations to analyze the latest global dairy market trends and future development of the healthy food market.

Yili received four World Dairy Innovation Awards

Dr. Zhanyou Yun, Member of the International Dairy Federation Board and Vice President of Yili Group, delivered a speech titled "Innovation Leads to a Healthy Future" at the Industry Leadership Panel. Dr. Yun introduced Yili's innovation efforts in areas such as product R&D, industrial ecosystem establishment, sustainable development and intelligent digitalization. At the subsequent roundtable session, Dr. Yun had in-depth discussions with expert panelists on Yili's innovative achievements. "As a vital industry intricately linked to human health, ecological well-being, and overall economic development, the dairy sector's importance has become increasingly evident. Yili is committed to collaborating with other global dairy industry players to forge a new path forward for future industry development," stressed Dr. Yun.

Richard Hall, Chairman of Zenith Global, emphasized: "Yili is making a difference instead of simply following global dairy industry trends. It is now creating a new world dairy culture, and world consumers are benefiting from this."

Selected as the only officially designated dairy products of the 17th Global Dairy Congress, Yili brought its four innovative brands to the event: SATINE, AMBPOMIAL, SHUHUA, and CHANGYI 100%. At Yili's booth, a series of innovative dairy products enticed visitors with brand-new flavors and excellent nutrition.

The annual World Dairy Innovation Awards were also announced at the event. Jointly launched by Zenith Global, organizer of the Global Dairy Congress, and the world's leading food industry media FoodBev Media, the World Dairy Innovation Awards are highly recognized as one of the most influential awards for global dairy industry innovation. This year, Yili Group secured four awards for its high-quality products and outstanding performance in innovation, leading the industry with the most awards. Ambrosial Avocado Oatmeal Yogurt was the winner of Dairy Drink, Yili Shuhua Antangjian Blood Sugar Control Milk won the title of Functional Drink, and Center-Filled Cheese Lollipop earned the Manufacturing/Technology Innovation award, and Ambrosial x Mario Spoon-Eating Yoghurt won the Packaging Design award.

Yili leverages industry-leading R&D resources and global talent to establish a comprehensive innovation system covering the entire industrial chain. Yili's unwavering commitment to innovation drives its growth momentum. In 2023, Yili marked 31 consecutive years of steady growth, with innovative products accounting for 16.8% of total revenue. Embracing the vision of promoting a healthy lifestyle for all, Yili will accelerate its R&D efforts in cutting-edge technologies and innovative dairy products tailored to consumer demands.

SOURCE Yili Group