Yupp Video Services Powers Chaupal's Full-Scale Technology Upgrade, Strengthening Platform Reliability, Performance, and User Experience Across 25+ Devices

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yupp Video Services (YVS), YuppTV's B2B technology arm and a global leader in white-label OTT platforms and streaming solutions, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Chaupal, one of India's fastest-growing regional OTT platforms specializing in Punjabi, Haryanvi, and Bhojpuri content. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Chaupal's journey as it has overhauled its entire technology stack to support the next phase of its aggressive growth.

Yupp Video Services

After three years of rapid expansion, Chaupal recognized the need to transform its technology foundation, with an aim to scale up while delivering an even better user experience. YVS helped Chaupal build a fully custom tech instance specifically designed for its unique requirements.

Joining forces, the teams created a modern, flexible, next-generation platform delivered across 25+ devices. YVS introduced faster and more customizable apps and improved video playback performance. Chaupal has integrated YVS's AI-driven content recommendations to enhance personalized user experience and AI-based operational monitoring to ensure proactive quality assurance. In a remarkable feat of technical execution, YVS also led the seamless migration of 10 million users with 0% subscriber loss.

Commenting on the collaboration, Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of Yupp Video Services said, "Chaupal's team came to us with a very clear objective — they wanted a platform that could scale without losing the simplicity and consistency their audience values. We're proud of what this partnership has achieved and excited about the roadmap ahead."

Gurjit Singh, CTO, Chaupal, said: "For us, technology is as important as content. We wanted a platform that reflects who we are — rooted, diverse, and constantly growing — yet competitive at a global level. YVS understood that and built a system that is stronger, faster, and more aligned with how our audiences consume content today. The transition was seamless, and the performance gains are already visible."

About Yupp Video Services (YVS)

YVS is a global leader in OTT white-labeled technology solutions, providing cutting-edge platforms that enable broadcasters, telecom operators, and content providers to deliver scalable, reliable, and high-quality streaming services.

Visit http://yvs.video/ for more information.

About Chaupal

Chaupal stands as Punjab's very own OTT platform, born from the soil it represents. Built in Punjab, built for Punjab, and now watched across continents, Chaupal brings together the richness of Punjabi, Haryanvi, and Bhojpuri stories with modern, premium streaming standards.

