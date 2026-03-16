Zentiva publishes 2025 Sustainability Report reinforcing commitment to people, partners and the planet.

PRAGUE, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentiva today publishes its 2025 Sustainability Report, presenting another year of progress in public health impact, environmental stewardship and responsible business practices.

In 2025, Zentiva demonstrated once again that business growth and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand, cutting emissions by 10 percent across its own operations (Scope 1 & 2 emissions) while increasing net sales and EBITDA.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validated Zentiva's near-term and long-term targets - including a 63% reduction of Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2034, and net–zero by 2050.

Key achievements in 2025 include:

83% of electricity used across Zentiva operations is now from renewable sources – and a full 100% across EU manufacturing sites.

The volume of water recycled and reused between 2021 and 2025 almost doubled.

47% of waste diverted from disposal – reused, recycled or otherwise repurposed.

130,000+ trees planted to assist reforestation and 3.5 million bees adopted as part of Zentiva projects to support biodiversity and be a 'responsible corporate citizen'.

120+ 'people and community' projects delivered in Europe and India. #WeHelpOthers

Zentiva received a Gold medal from EcoVadis, positioning the Sustainability program in the top 2% of the pharmaceutical industry. We were also pleased to receive a Transparency Award 2025 from EUPD Group for our sustainability reporting and communication.

"As one of Europe's leading manufacturers of off–patent medicines, we carry a responsibility to support public-health systems while reducing our impact on the planet" said Steffen Saltofte, CEO, Zentiva. "Every day, millions of people rely on the affordability, availability and accessibility of the medicines we produce and deliver."

"Zentiva's Sustainability Report illustrates how our daily actions contribute to healthier communities and a healthier environment. Protecting people and the planet goes hand in hand. Sustainability is a continuous commitment we need to embrace every day, in everything we do," added Ines Windisch, Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability.

As a leading provider and manufacturer of off–patent medicines in Europe, Zentiva plays a critical role in ensuring that people across the continent can access the high–quality and affordable medicines they depend on every day. Off–patent medicines represent roughly 70% of all dispensed medicines, yet only 19% of pharmaceutical spending, making them essential to the affordability and sustainability of public–health systems (IQVIA, 2024).

Zentiva continues to invest in its manufacturing footprint and sustainability strategy to ensure patients have consistent access to medicines - today and in the future.

The Zentiva 2025 Sustainability Report is available at www.zentiva.com/sustainability

About Zentiva



Zentiva provides health and wellbeing for all generations, with focus on developing, producing, and delivering high-quality, affordable medicines to more than 100 million people in over 40 countries across Europe. Zentiva has four manufacturing sites and a broad network of external manufacturing partners to ensure supply security. Zentiva employs more than 5,400 unique talents in over 30 countries, bonded together by a commitment to the people who depend on our products every day. Visit us at www.zentiva.com.

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SOURCE Zentiva