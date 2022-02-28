ZTE Releases New Hero Blade V40 Series Featuring Four New Models

The mobile Internet in the 5G era has formally stepped onto the high bandwidth and low latency stage, and a smart full-scenario lifestyle calls for a capable smartphone. Therefore, users require high-speed and stable signals to improve their online experience and enjoy intelligent scenarios in this new 5G era. During MWC 2022, ZTE has released the ZTE Blade V40 5G with excellent 5G performance.

The communication performance of ZTE has always been trusted. This ZTE Blade V40 5G is powered by a 7nm octa-core 5G processor, and a 5G super antenna applied with a 360° integrated antenna system and Sounding Reference Signal technology, and enjoys accelerated performance with triple 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi networks. In this way, this model will provide faster loading speeds, more stable networks, and a more intelligent experience.

ZTE Blade V40 Pro, Equipped with 65W Fast Charging and an 8.3mm Slim Body, Perfectly Balances Performance and Appearance

Currently, fast network speed, fast charging, and excellent appearance are all required for a smartphone. ZTE Blade V40 Pro, with its quick charging and pleasant looks, precisely meets these requirements. Equipped with 65W super-fast charging, a 5100mAh high-capacity battery, and ZTE's intelligent power-saving technology, ZTE Blade V40 Pro brings a super-long standby, making it a favorite of users.

Undoubtedly, ZTE Blade V40 Pro looks much nicer. The 8.3mm body with a streamlined design makes the whole body slim and natural. The 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 8-bit color depth covers the full brightness DCI-P3 wide color gamut, which makes colors of the display more exquisite and richer, and allows more natural color transition. The camera inherits a simple layout with a double ring design. As for the colors, Blade V40 Pro has a dazzling blue-pink color superimposed with a starry texture. This is Magic Gradient. It gives the phone a stylish and youthful appearance.

ZTE Blade V40, Equipped with FHD+ Screen and 48MP Triple Cameras, Offers a New HD Experience

At present, visual communication is extremely popular and the smartphone competition focuses on scene size and camera configuration. The ZTE Blade V40, an FHD+ mobile phone with a large screen, brings a pleasant surprise. One of the highlights is the FHD + hole-punch display popular in recent years, measuring 6.67 inches, with a screen-to-body ratio of 92.1%, brings an immersive full-screen experience.

The camera configuration of this model keeps pace with the current mainstream. It is equipped with 48MP triple cameras to easily switch lens and set as required, as well as 4cm macro lens, depth camera, automatic HDR settings, and 8MP AI beauty selfie function. High-quality photography can be realised using the model itself, without the need for any picture processing.

ZTE Blade V40 Vita, Equipped with the HD+ Waterdrop Display Positive for Visual Impact, and a High-Capacity Battery Contributes to Long Battery Life

Another model in the ZTE Blade V40 series is ZTE Blade V40 Vita, which has a super-large screen and long battery life. This model adopts a 6.745-inch HD+ waterdrop display, with a screen-to-body ratio of 91%, ranking in the top of the industry. This model achieves improved visual impact and touch, and truly presents a HD and Hi-Fi experience.

As for battery life, ZTE Blade V40 Vita, equipped with a maximum 6000mAh high-capacity battery, 22.5W fast charger, and AI power-saving system, also performs well. With long battery life, fast charging, and less power consumption, this model always provides a super-long service capacity. In addition, the UFS 2.2 flash memory helps the model go beyond the performance of many other mobile phones.

Unlimited innovation goes a long way towards further breakthroughs. Benefiting from great technological innovations, ZTE continues to lead the trend of industry development. The latest release of ZTE Blade V40 series will bring users a more intelligent lifestyle with 5G, a more wonderful experience with fast charging and excellent appearance, a more immersive HD visual perception, and a more practical super-large display, as well as long battery life. With its diversified configuration and remarkably powerful performance, it will meet the different needs of multiple users to the maximum extent.

The ZTE Blade V40 series will be successively launched and available in all channels worldwide, including the carrier market, open market, online and offline sales channels and others from April 2022.

