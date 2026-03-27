Huawei's 6th Global Installer Summit: Gathering the Best Installers to Embrace Renewable Energy Opportunities in the AI Era

DONGGUAN, China, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei's 6th Global Installer Summit was held in Songshan Lake, Dongguan, China. More than 500 partners and installers from 29 countries and regions worldwide gathered to discuss industry trends, solutions, and business models, and to explore new paths for high-quality development.

image_1 Installer Voice Loop launch ceremony

Zhou Jianjun, Vice President of Huawei and President of Global Marketing, Sales and Services at Huawei Digital Power, noted that Huawei adopts a deterministic strategy to embrace AI, digitalization, intelligence, and decarbonization. He emphasized quality as the cornerstone of Digital Power and affirmed Huawei's commitment to working with partners and installers to grow, create value, set high standards, and win together.

In terms of company culture and strategies, Xia Hesheng, CMO of Huawei Digital Power, said that Huawei believes serving customers is its core purpose, with their needs driving development. Huawei Digital Power prioritizes quality, delivering high-quality products and services throughout the lifecycle.

Jack Tong, President of the Global Residential and C&I Business Dept at Huawei Digital Power, shared Huawei FusionSolar's installer strategy. He pointed out that installers and EPCs are the safety guardians, quality assurance providers, and last-mile value creators in the shift from energy consumers to prosumers.

In terms of service capability building, Allen Zeng, President of the Technical Service & Operation Dept at Huawei Digital Power, said that Huawei Digital Power is committed to making installers' work simpler and more efficient, with a three-dimensional service system built on quality, expertise, and vision.

To advance customer-centricity, innovation, and partner support, Huawei launched Installer Voice Loop at the summit. Powered by AI, the platform gathers and analyzes frontline feedback, identifies product needs, drives closed-loop problem resolution, and continuously enhances products and services.

Jack Tong introduced Huawei's One-Fits-All solutions for residential and C&I scenarios, featuring proactive safety, premium quality, higher profitability, and all-scenario adaptability to support green transformation.

Simon Sun, President of the Smart PV Management System Business at Huawei Digital Power, shared insights on the FusionSolar AI agent, explaining how AI can boost productivity and lower O&M costs.

The FusionSolar expert team analyzed the core value of Huawei's One-Fits-All solutions, sharing professional insights to help global installers deepen understanding and enhance capabilities. The residential and C&I marketing director introduced the installer marketing guide and reaffirmed Huawei's commitment to collaboration with partners.

The Best Installer Contest was a summit highlight, with eight global representatives sharing real-world cases and competing on site to showcase practical expertise and innovative models. The installer plaque and awards ceremonies honored outstanding teams and individuals, further inspiring professional growth and recognition within the installer community.

As AI and energy technologies converge, the industry enters a new phase of intelligent, high-quality growth. Huawei addresses challenges with certainty, viewing installers as core partners and strengthening global collaboration through innovation, capability enablement, and ecosystem development.

Learn more about the summit at Huawei Digital Power's official website: https://digitalpower.huawei.com/en/news/fusionsolar/6th-global-installer-summit

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