KT&G: "World's Largest Asset Manager BlackRock Increases stake from 5.01% to 6.15%"

- Foreign ownership rises to 51% based on strong overseas performance and enhanced shareholder returns

- CEO Bang Kyung-man and senior management actively communicate with global investors through Overseas Non-Deal Roadshows (NDRs)

SEOUL, South Korea, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G (KRX: 033780) announced on the 10th that BlackRock Fund Advisors, the world's largest asset manager, has acquired a 6.15% stake in the company for investment purposes.

According to the DART system, BlackRock Fund Advisors disclosed that it held a 5.01% stake in KT&G at the end of January. Subsequently, the company acquired an additional 467,350 shares over the following four months. Accordingly, BlackRock Fund Advisors' stakeholding ratio increased by 1.14 percentage points to 6.15%.

Previously on June 9th, Capital Research and Management Company, one of the largest U.S. asset managers, disclosed that it had increased its stake in KT&G to 7.21%. As global asset managers continue to expand their holdings in KT&G, the company's foreign ownership ratio has reached 51.24% as of the 10th.

The increase in ownership by foreign investors is attributed to KT&G's strong overseas performance and enhanced shareholder returns. In addition, CEO Bang Kyung-man and senior management have continuously conducted Overseas Non-Deal Roadshows (NDRs) and actively communicated with the capital market, which has received positive evaluations from global investors.

On one hand, KT&G saw good results in Q1, with a revenue of KRW 1.7036 trillion and operating profit of KRW 364.5 billion on a consolidated basis, a 14.3% and 27.6% YoY growth respectively, observing structural growth.

Furthermore, KT&G plans to announce a new shareholder return policy in H2 focusing on dividend reinforcement. Supported by strong earnings momentum from the global cigarette business, the company continues to receive favorable evaluations from both domestic and international capital markets.

A KT&G spokesperson stated that "the increase in ownership by global asset managers serves as a testament to the capital market's confidence in the company's mid- to long-term vision and future growth potential. In the future, the company will continue to enhance corporate value through structural profit growth in its core businesses, including the global cigarette business, and industry-leading shareholder returns."

SOURCE KT&G Corporation