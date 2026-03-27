Vietnam's Heritage Retreat at "Asia's Leading Lifestyle Resort" Shilla Monogram Danang

DA NANG, Vietnam, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers to Vietnam's central coast this summer are increasingly seeking more than a simple escape, desiring a refined blend of modern precision and deep cultural resonance. Shilla Monogram Danang has emerged as the definitive destination where this balance is perfected.

Shilla Monogram Danang, Central Vietnam UNESCO World Heritage - My Son Sanctuary

To understand the soul of this resort, one must look toward its lineage. Operated by The Shilla Hotels & Resorts - the esteemed hospitality arm of the Samsung Group - this property marks a historic first: Samsung's official hospitality expansion outside of Korea, merging its decades-long legacy of elite service with the "local flavors" of Vietnam.

The Heritage Journey

The retreat functions as a bridge between different worlds, offering a "heritage station" for the curious traveler. A short drive north brings you to the stunning coastline of Da Nang - the "City of Bridges" - and the majestic Son Tra Peninsula, known as Monkey Mountain, a haven of rainforests and rare wildlife.

Heading fifteen minutes south transports you into the golden-hued, lantern-lit streets of UNESCO's Hoi An Ancient Town.

For those seeking deeper echoes of the past, a thirty-minute journey leads into the heart of the 'Valley of Kings' My Son Sanctuary. This UNESCO World Heritage site stands as a silent, sacred testament to a thousand years of Champa spiritual heritage.

Rooted in a retreat-focused DNA, it offers a holistic wellbeing journey highlighted by Vietnam's only in-hotel Sulwhasoo Spa. Here, the world-renowned Korean skincare brand blends the anti-aging power of ginseng's root, leaf, and stem, and traditional massage techniques restore profound inner balance.

One might spend the day in the tranquil therapy garden's outdoor jetted tubs, recover in the sauna, or find serenity in four oceanfront outdoor pools during daylight or even late night under the stars.

Elite Events and "Century Weddings"

Translating Samsung's technological prowess into professional excellence, this resort serves as the region's premier event hub by combining high-tech meeting facilities and a 500-guest private beach with the celebrated Shilla Seoul legacy of "century weddings" held within sophisticated, nature-inspired banquet halls.

Awarded "2025 Asia's Leading Lifestyle Resort" by World Travel Award, Shilla Monogram Danang offers a summer journey that is as intellectually stimulating as it is physically restorative.

It is, quite simply, where the heritage of the past meets the precision of the future.

Your journey into the heart of Vietnamese heritage begins here: Charming Vietnam

SOURCE Shilla Monogram Danang