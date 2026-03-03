Beyond Telcos: Exploring Deterministic Paths to Business Success in the Agentic Era

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Yang, President of Huawei Carrier Business, delivered a keynote speech at MWC Barcelona 2026. Yang pointed out, "The agentic era is creating unprecedented opportunities for the communications industry, and carriers are uniquely positioned to seize these opportunities. They can integrate intelligent capabilities deeply into their core business, consumer-and-home converged scenarios, and internal operations. This will allow them to explore deterministic paths and realize a value leap."

Eric Yang, President of Huawei Carrier Business, delivering a keynote speech

Reimagining home and consumer services to unlock new AI opportunities

Home services are a core business scenario in which carriers have traditionally been strong. By integrating AI into services such as home network management, deterministic experience assurance, and intelligent video watching, and synergizing high-quality networks and Wi-Fi 7 devices, carriers can drive a paradigm shift in home services from passive usage (users adapting to the network) to proactive services (network adapting to user requirements). Users can use single voice commands to realize automatic network fault detection and troubleshooting, control Internet access time, and enjoy guaranteed experience in key services such as gaming and videos. By combining these service innovations with bandwidth upgrades and home networking services, carriers can improve service quality and increase revenue.

Voice services are traditionally one of the main consumer services offered by carriers. AI-powered calling agents can boost service experience in multiple scenarios. They can remove background noise and ensure high-quality call experience for users even when in noisy surroundings. Furthermore, these agents can provide AI-enabled simultaneous interpretation, shorthand, and health assistance – all through calls. Calling agents help carriers explore new ways to increase revenue from voice services. In mobile Internet access scenarios, AI agents can provide services like intelligent network QoE degradation monitoring and real-time experience assurance. They are also capable of realizing cross-app scheduling and execution to enable intelligent assistants for multiple purposes, such as personal travel booking, travel planning, and real-time translation.

Providing consistent experience across devices and scenarios to enhance user stickiness

AI agents can provide consistent and personalized AI services for users wherever they are, be it at home, in the office, or on a trip, across screens of all sizes. For example, users at home can gain high-speed access to the carrier's cloud drive, and use the agent for voice interaction and intelligent search. Users on the move can also access their home storage at high speeds through the carrier's dedicated network channel. Additionally, by using an agent service platform capable of multimodal intent understanding, long-term and short-term memory, and concurrent multi-task scheduling, carriers can break down the boundaries between scenarios and devices, and deliver a consistent, intelligent service experience to users across scenarios and devices.

Using AI to first improve internal operational quality and efficiency, and then enable industries

For carriers exploring new opportunities in B2B intelligent transformation, service scenarios are the key to monetization, and capabilities are the foundation for providing services. Marketing and sales, customer services, office, and O&M are the core scenarios where value flows. Carriers can first focus on these scenarios, using AI to improve their operational efficiency, optimize user experience, and grow their service capabilities. These capabilities will lay the foundation to better position carriers for success in the AI era.

Carriers can then embed these AI capabilities into the business and operations of their industry customers. For core industry scenarios that demand high security and reliability, such as government services and manufacturing, carrier can fully utilize their systematic advantages in the cloud and networks, and work with partners to implement end-to-end solutions. Through such actions, carriers can help their industry customers realize digital and intelligent transformation.

Eric Yang concluded his speech by citing that "The future is not just a place we are going to, but one we are creating." He reiterated that Huawei is creating AI-Centric Network solutions to enable intelligent services, networks, and network elements (NEs), thus helping carriers unleash their strengths in networks and provide differentiated experiences and intelligent services. Huawei will keep working with carriers and industry partners to innovate side by side, build an ecosystem together, jointly move towards a new intelligent world, and achieve a new leap in value.

MWC Barcelona 2026 will be held from March 2 to March 5 in Barcelona, Spain. During the event, Huawei will showcase its latest products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1. The era of agentic networks is now approaching fast, and the commercial adoption of 5G-A at scale is gaining speed. Huawei is actively working with carriers and partners around the world to unleash the full potential of 5G-A and pave the way for the evolution to 6G. We are also creating AI-Centric Network solutions to enable intelligent services, networks, and network elements (NEs), speeding up the large-scale deployment of level-4 autonomous networks (AN L4), and using AI to upgrade our core business. Together with other industry players, we will create leading value-driven networks and AI computing backbones for a fully intelligent future.

