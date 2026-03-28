Hisense Advances a Quiet Green Revolution in Home Entertainment

QINGDAO, China, March 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, is advancing energy-efficient innovation across the industry as sustainability becomes an increasingly important part of everyday technology.

Every year during Earth Hour, millions of households around the world switch off their lights for sixty minutes. Yet an equally important sustainability story may be unfolding on the screens that remain on. As home electronics play a larger role in daily life, improving energy efficiency has become a key focus of innovation.

For Hisense, greener technology begins long before a TV reaches the living room. In 2025, Hisense Hitachi's Huangdao Factory was recognized by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as the world's first Sustainability Lighthouse in the VRF sector, showcasing how AI-driven production enables more efficient, environmentally responsible manufacturing. Building on this achievement, the Hisense Visual Technology Qingdao Factory was recognized by WEF as a Customer Centricity Lighthouse, becoming the first and only Lighthouse factory in the global television industry.

These dual recognitions reflect a broader shift in Hisense's manufacturing network toward sustainability and operational excellence—a foundation that extends naturally into its 2026 TV lineup. Hisense's latest models showcase energy-aware innovation across hardware and smart features. The upcoming UR9 series, set to global launch in April, introduces solar-powered remote controls in regions including Europe and Australia, while Adaptive Light Sensor and energy-saving modes adjust brightness and power use, helping users manage electricity more efficiently.

Hisense is also extending its sustainability approach beyond the product itself. Its Eco-care packaging uses FSC®100% certified wood and fiber materials, sourced from responsibly managed forests, reducing environmental impact throughout the production and delivery process in Europe.

Hisense is also advancing product-level environmental assessment, with Laser Projector C3 undergoing Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and product carbon footprint (PCF) verification by SGS, supporting transparent evaluation of environmental impact across the product lifecycle.

Many environmental improvements are happening quietly—through engineering advances that improve efficiency, reduce waste, and extend product lifecycles without changing how people experience technology. For Hisense, this reflects its vision of "Innovating a Brighter Life", developing technology that enhances entertainment while steadily lowering its environmental impact.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2025). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.