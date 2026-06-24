Risen Energy Showcases Full-Scenario Innovations at Intersolar Europe 2026

To address Europe's demand for energy independence in limited spaces, we introduced our Noor Series Stackable All-in-One ESS, Hifz Series Stackable Battery Pack, and Velta Series Hybrid Inverter.

Noor Series: Integrates PV charging, storage, and control. Offering 10–25kWh capacity, it fits perfectly in garages or yards. Its millisecond-level UPS switchover guarantees uninterrupted power.

Integrates PV charging, storage, and control. Offering capacity, it fits perfectly in garages or yards. Its guarantees uninterrupted power. Hifz Series: Features IP65 protection and modular stacking (5–20kWh). With plug-and-play connectors, deploying green energy is as easy as stacking blocks.

Features and modular stacking (5–20kWh). With plug-and-play connectors, deploying green energy is as easy as stacking blocks. Smart Control: Synced with Risen Cloud, the system automates "charge low, discharge high" strategies based on local tariffs, turning every kWh into savings.

C&I Green Partner: High Density & Lifecycle Value

For businesses needing to cut costs and ensure security, our iCon Series C&I Liquid-Cooled ESS offers a compact solution.

Space-Saving: Occupies only 1.6 m² (25% higher utilization).

Occupies only (25% higher utilization). Ultimate Safety: Self-developed 4S system , 9-tier protection , and Pack-level monitoring . Multi-layer fire protection builds a 360° shield.

Self-developed , , and . Multi-layer fire protection builds a 360° shield. Smart O&M: AI diagnostics enable real-time health tracking, minimizing downtime and maximizing returns.

Utility-Scale Benchmark: Terrestrial & Aerospace Excellence

We are closing the loop from generation to storage for utility projects.

Hyper-ion Pro Modules: Delivers 740Wp+ power with 90%±5% bifaciality and -0.24%/°C temperature coefficient. Backed by a 30-year warranty (>90% retention).

Delivers power with and temperature coefficient. Backed by a (>90% retention). Risen Flex Nova (pHJT): Engineered for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) . Using 70μm ultra-thin wafers , it drastically cuts satellite launch weight while offering radiation hardness.

Engineered for . Using , it drastically cuts satellite launch weight while offering radiation hardness. eFlex & eTron 3.0 Pro: Providing 836kWh / 6.26MWh storage. The eTron 3.0 Pro boasts 99.3% SiC PCS efficiency and operates flawlessly in -30°C to 55°C environments.

The era of scale-driven growth is over; the age of value-driven innovation is here. We remain committed to upgrading global energy systems through full-stack technology.

We are live at Booth A1.370 today! Come visit us at the Messe München to unlock the future of energy together.

#RisenEnergy #IntersolarEurope #SolarStorage #ResidentialEnergy #CandIStorage #UtilityScale #SpaceSolar

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