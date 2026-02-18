48 Nations, One Arena: How Dubai United the World in Elite Tactical Showdown

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 has wrapped up its 7th edition in spectacular fashion, once again proving why it is regarded as the world's largest gathering of elite tactical police units.

Hosted by Dubai Police, the event brought together 109 teams from 48 countries, transforming Dubai into a global hub for specialised forces and security professionals.

48 Nations Joined UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

Kazakhstan Dominates

After days of high intensity and demanding tactical challenges, Team Kazakhstan C claimed the overall title with 536 points. Kazakhstan A followed in second place with 515 points, while China Police C secured third with 493 points.

A Guinness World Record

For the second consecutive year, Dubai Police earned a Guinness World Record for hosting the highest number of countries participating in a specialised tactical competition, with 48 nations represented in this edition.

Rising Female Tactical Power

Eight all women teams and two mixed teams took part in this year's challenge, underscoring the expanding role of women in elite tactical operations. Their participation highlights a global shift towards greater inclusion in specialised policing roles traditionally dominated by men.



International Recognition

Robert Raines, US Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, praised the organisation and noted the steady growth of the challenge, highlighting the participation of four American teams.

Carolin Konther Lopez, Ambassador of Paraguay to the UAE, described the event as exceptionally organised and said her country's first participation reflects its commitment to strengthening international security cooperation.

A representative of Mongolia's Special Protection Agency called the challenge an outstanding platform to test operational readiness and exchange expertise with leading special units worldwide.

A Truly Global Stage

Bolivia made its debut with two specialised teams as it celebrates 200 years since the founding of its police force. Panama joined for the first time with a maritime airborne unit, adding further diversity to a competition that offered total prize money of 260,000 US dollars.



Panama joined for the first time with a maritime airborne unit, adding further diversity to a competition that offered total prize money of 260,000 US dollars.

Advancing Readiness and Cooperation

The UAE SWAT Challenge aims to strengthen international security cooperation, enhance tactical skills and promote the exchange of best practices among specialised units worldwide. It provides a real world environment that sharpens field performance, builds mental resilience and reinforces teamwork.

