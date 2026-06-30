BEIJING, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) came to a close on June 26 in Beijing. Held under the banner 'Connecting the World for a Shared Future,' the event drew 676 exhibitors from 85 countries and regions, including leading supply-chain companies, innovative SMEs, and research institutions. Overseas participants accounted for 36.5% of the total, while Fortune 500 companies and sector front-runners made up 65% of the exhibiting base. Organizers described the expo as an open, sustainability-focused, and results-driven platform for international trade and supply-chain cooperation.

4th China International Supply Chain Expo Concludes in Beijing

Australia took part as the guest country of honor, with France's Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region and Italy's Liguria region joining as the first overseas guest regions alongside China's guest provinces, Anhui and Hainan. The arrangement spurred cross-regional exchanges and collaboration throughout the event. The expo welcomed 223 overseas business delegations for on-site visits and negotiations, marking a 29.7% increase from the previous expo.

Drawing more than 1,200 exhibitors and supply-chain partners, this year's CISCE marked the largest gathering in the expo's history and shattered previous participation records. On-site professional attendance rose 22% compared with the last edition. Organizers hosted 70 business forums and two evening exhibitor networking events, with the livestreams attracting more than 62 million cumulative online views.

This year's event also marked the beginning of the "Digital and Intelligent CISCE" initiative. The former Digital Technology Chain exhibition was upgraded to the Digital and Intelligent Technology Chain, with a dedicated artificial intelligence exhibition zone added. The event saw 161 new products, technologies, services, and applications make their global or industry debuts. In parallel, the 2026 edition of the Global Supply Chain Promotion Report and a new Global Supply Chain Resilience Index Matrix were released, providing new insights into global supply-chain resilience.

Business activity at the expo was robust, with exhibitors establishing ties with 43,000 upstream and downstream partner companies, surpassing last year's figure. On the final morning alone, 115 companies and institutions from China and abroad signed letters of intent to exhibit at the fifth CISCE. This early booking figure represents a 12.7% year-on-year increase. Among them, 20 firms committed to multi-year participation, signing agreements spanning three or five years. Media coverage also expanded, with more than 2,300 Chinese and international journalists accredited to cover the event, up 21.5% from 2025.

SOURCE China International Supply Chain Expo