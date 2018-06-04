AIMAZING Journey: Honor and VisitBritain Launch Worldwide Photo Competition

The journey begins in Britain today, when Honor fans will be encouraged to share their favorite travel experiences on the Honor Global Facebook page and the HiHonor competition website with their Honor phones. Britain is the first stop of the competition before it embarks on a round-the-world trip, calling at a new destination every fortnight, including United Arab Emirates, Russia, France, Germany and Finland.

At the same time, VisitBritain's latest global campaign, 'I Travel For...' also explores people's passions for travel, and showcases the best places to visit in Britain. The two campaigns complement one another in this joint competition which calls on people to share their best travel experiences using their smartphone.

As the leading e-brand for digital natives, Honor values its young and trendsetting fans. To this end, Honor is committed to creating experiences with them and for them, and with this competition Honor is offering participants a chance to receive a voucher towards their next holiday getaway.

"Honor fans are an inspiration to our brand worldwide. That's why we work hard to co-create lifestyle experiences for them," said George Zhao, President of Honor. "With this competition, we hope to offer a once in a lifetime holiday experience to a younger generation of smartphone users and learn about their favorite destinations, how they travel and what they love to do when they get there. We chose Britain to launch the Honor 10 and for the first stage of this competition, because it is one of the world's top tourist destinations. There is nowhere else you can experience so much in one place."

VisitBritain Chief Executive Sally Balcombe said: "We want the UK to be the destination of choice for visitors from China and this competition is a perfect opportunity for free-spirited and spontaneous adventure seekers to show the world their favorite moments in Britain using their smartphone."

The launch of the Honor 10, Honor's flagship smartphone for 2018, revealed two major ground-breaking and industry leading smartphone technologies to consumers. The first was the advanced AI 2.0 technology, applied chiefly to the smartphone's dual-lens camera. Second, was the Honor 10 CMF[1] design, a 3D glass back with a stunning nano-scale optical coating composed of 15 layers of shimmering color.

Honor 10 has recorded a sales volume at over 1 million, after only one month of its initial launch in China and one week after the global launch in London. With a unique Internet-powered business model, unrivaled product, and unbeatable value, Honor has taken its successful business model from China to the global market. As George Zhao announced at a launch event in London last December, Honor aims to become a top-five smartphone brand by 2020.

[1] Color, Manufacturing, Finish (CMF) in industrial design

