APEC China CEO Forum to Open Alongside China International Supply Chain Expo, Boosting Asia-Pacific Cooperation

BEIJING, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The APEC China CEO Forum, hosted by China Council for Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), a flagship business event during APEC China Year, will take place in Beijing on June 21, one day before the opening of the Fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE).

APEC CHINA CEO FORUM 2026

Under the theme "Openness, Connectivity, Synergy: Linking the Asia-Pacific for a Shared Future," the forum will feature an opening ceremony and three panel discussions. Senior figures from the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), the APEC Secretariat, Chinese government agencies, and Fortune Global 500 companies will address key issues including regional economic integration, connectivity, and digital innovation.

The forum will also serve as a showcase and mid-year review of the business community's achievements during APEC China Year. It will highlight key outcomes from the recent ABAC meeting in Mexico, including the ABAC Statement on Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific and the ABAC Statement on Connectivity, laying the groundwork for policy recommendations to be submitted to the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

The forum will be closely coordinated with the Fourth China International Supply Chain Expo. Business representatives attending the forum will visit the exhibition, engage with exhibitors, participate in business matchmaking activities, and hold discussions focused on global supply chain cooperation. The arrangement will further amplify the outcomes achieved by the APEC business community and highlight the role of China's business sector in advancing Asia-Pacific economic integration, supporting an open regional economy, and strengthening industrial and supply chain collaboration.

For more information on the upcoming APEC China CEO Forum, please visit https://en.ccpit.org/.

SOURCE China International Supply Chain Expo