In October 2024, Artprice by Artmarket has reached a new milestone with its Intuitive Artmarket® AI and its positive impact on annual recurring revenue growth.

PARIS, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In mid-October 2024, Artprice by Artmarket began providing data trained by its proprietary artificial intelligence (Intuitive Artmarket®) to its high-end subscribers.

Rather than imposing on its 9.3 million customers and members a radical transformation of its databases, which have been the reference in the art world for 27 years, Artprice by Artmarket has judiciously decided to gradually inject proprietary data from its AI into its Artprice databases, without it being specified initially.

This approach allows us to see the reaction of the Artprice customers who were given access to this highly enriched data.

Very quickly, Artprice saw that its Premium subscription containing its AI -enriched data (thanks to its Intuitive Artmarket®) became its annual subscription of choice, with its high-end annual subscriptions ranging from €439 to €769.

Likewise, Artprice noted a significant increase in Average Connection Time (ACT) of its single customer sessions.

Via an educational approach and its expertise in algorithms, deep learning, big-data analysis and its Intuitive Artmarket® AI, Artprice has seen significant growth in turnover as of mid-October as more customers chose the Premium subscriptions. On the other hand the customers showed a strong interest in new data, where the relevance and the richness of these data present a great wealth of information and images never seen before in the art world.

Inspired by Marcel Duchamp and Henri Poincaré work on the infrathin/inframince, Artprice has adopted a highly singular and scientific approach to its Intuitive Artmarket® AI. Artprice is calling this approach Blind Spot AI®.

Artprice's approach to AI is to avoid fuzzy set theory (aka 'fuzzy logic'), by using a method based on 'degrees of truth' rather than on the usual system based on 1 or 0 Boolean logic. This method searches in Boolean logic, but then delves into 'related' but nonetheless relevant connected elements.

Artprice has developed a unique approach to its Intuitive Artmarket® AI that it calls Blind Spot AI®. This revolutionary AI concept created by Artprice, seeks to capture the blind spots between structured data.

In art historical terms, an interesting analogy could be made with the notion of 'infrathin', an aesthetic and semi-scientific concept theorized by Marcel Duchamp, designating an imperceptible difference or interval – sometimes only imaginable, but nonetheless real – between two identified phenomena.

Duchamp's theory was inspired by the famous mathematician Henri Poincaré whose book "Science and Hypothesis" is a work on the importance of models in science. It is also possible that this work inspired Einstein in his founding article on the theory of special relativity, published in 1905.

For the world's major database publishers, there is no room for error, and the relationship of trust established with customer-users cannot tolerate approximate or erroneous data.

Artprice is demonstrating that it is possible to deliver unexplored data with its proprietary AI and its 'Blind Spot AI ®' method without undermining the trust capital that has been built up over 27 years and is based on the provision of incontestable, reliable, exhaustive and long-lasting data. This data is of course essential to Artprice clients who are art experts/valuers, auctioneers/auction houses, art dealers, gallerists, institutions, museums, insurance companies, private bankers, financial services providers, asset managers and of course art collectors.

This loyal and recurring Artprice clientele cannot tolerate the slightest error, in part, because of the financial stakes involved in artworks that can very quickly reach considerable pecuniary values.

In its October 2024 beta test, Artprice by Artmarket brought back evidence that, having stabilized the "alignment problem" - which is essential to the successful genesis and subsequent construction of its Intuitive Artmarket® AI - the high value-added data produced by its Intuitive Artmarket® AI respects the ethics, values, expectations and human sensibilities specific to the Artprice by Artmarket group, its customers and the intangible, multi-centenary rules of the Art Market.

Artprice by Artmarket has been gradually stabilizing the question of 'alignment' for almost 20 years. This work has been essential for the successful genesis and construction, of our Intuitive Artmarket® AI.

What Makes the Best AI Search Engine?

Traditional search engines rely on algorithms that combine things like keyword relevance, how often a page is referenced on other websites, content quality, degree of user interaction with the page, and page loading speed. During a search, the search engine gives the answer that it considers the most useful and relevant. Unfortunately, searches are increasingly encumbered by sponsored links, making searches more and more tedious on traditional search engines.

An AI search engine goes much further. It still uses this basic system, but instead of showing a list of pages, it answers the question itself in natural language. It passes the information it collects to the AI model it uses, which then summarizes it in a few highly relevant paragraphs, usually citing its sources to respect intellectual property. AI's ability to understand natural language means it can interpret questions very well, even without the use of certain keywords.

For the user, from a 'user-experience' (UX Design) perspective, the classic search process (without AI) remains the same for the first half of the process. The search query must always be entered in an empty input bar, except that the search engine tries to produce an answer, with different ranks. If the proposals are not satisfactory, you simply scroll down the page and continue to visit certain links proposed. In some cases, the user ends up with an impressive number of tabs and must select different data to arrive at a summary. This type of search is extremely time-consuming and inefficient.

Artprice by Artmarket has tested different AI search engines with the aim of improving traditional searches. Various studies around the world have revealed, among AI experts, an almost unanimous consensus designating Perplexity.ai as the best AI search engine to date.

Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, world leader in computing and artificial intelligence, says that he uses Perplexity.ai on a daily basis.

Perplexity is a search engine designed entirely with AI. It replaces conventional URL links with a Chabot-type interface and allows you to interact with search results. Many AI specialists have confirmed that they use Perplexity.ai as their first choice because of the quality of its responses.

During a query, a text box allows you to ask an additional question under the generated answer. There is no longer any need to repeat the details entered initially: as Perplexity remembers the context, you simply need to ask it another question on the subject.

Another handy feature of Perplexity's conversational layout is that it can browse previous search threads and even save collections of pages (for the purpose of organizing your searches) with bookmarks.

In its extensive study of Perplexity, Artprice by Artmarket finds that its strengths are a combination of trust signals from Google, Bing and its internal bots that crawl the Internet. Perplexity uses them to determine which sources are the most reliable. Perplexity undoubtedly obtains much more accurate data than other AI search engines. According to Artprice, Perplexity goes well beyond simple structured searches. It uses cutting-edge language models like GPT-4 (Open AI), Omni, and Claude 3 to understand the context and nuances of queries.

Furthermore, during Artprice by Artmarket's in-depth tests, Perplexity's generative AI algorithms never delivered fictitious, erroneous or obsolete information.

Artprice by Artmarket asked the question: what is the best database on the Art Market? Here's an excerpt from Perplexity.ai's 9-page response:

"Artprice is widely considered the reference database for the global art market.

Here are the main reasons that make it an essential tool:

Comprehensive coverage

Artprice offers an extremely comprehensive database, including:

30 million auction results

Information on more than 700,000 artists

Data covering 70 countries

A history dating back to the 17th century

This exceptional coverage makes it the most comprehensive source of information on the art market.

International recognition

A study carried out in 2024 among art market professionals revealed that Artprice was cited first by 86% of those involved as their reference database. This demonstrates its dominant position and notoriety in the sector.

Advanced Features

Beyond simple sales results, Artprice offers numerous analysis tools:

Price indices and evolution of the value of artists

Rankings and market barometers

Access to more than 36,000 artist signatures and monograms

Technological innovation

Artprice constantly invests in innovation, particularly with the development of its proprietary artificial intelligence, Intuitive Artmarket®. This makes it possible to analyze market trends and anticipate price fluctuations."...

Perplexity.ai's 9-page Q&A on Artprice details all of Artprice's products, services and R&D, where all of the most sensitive and complex information, including on its proprietary Intuitive Artmarket® AI, proved to be extremely accurate with 100% truthful and up-to-date information.

Consult the 9 pages of Perplexity.ai's presentation of Artprice by Artmarket in PDF mode, as certified by a judicial officer (huissier de justice), Maître Pons (10 pages): https://ftp1.serveur.com/perplexity_quelle_est_la_meilleure_base_de_donnees_sur_le_marche_de_l_art_constat_huissier.pdf

View them in Mp4 video mode: https://ftp1.serveur.com/perplexity_quelle_est_la_meilleure_base_de_donnees_sur_le_marche_de_l_art.mp4

This shows that Artprice by Artmarket is not only recognized as the world leader in art market databases, but also as the reference proprietary AI in the very demanding field of art market data.

Does the future of search engines necessarily mean the planned obsolescence of traditional search engines?

According to Gartner Inc., in its report Predicts 2024: How GenAI Will Reshape Tech Marketing, GenAI (generative AI) is profoundly changing the search habits of both Internet users and businesses.

The famous consulting firm has estimated that the impact is indeed impressive, to the point of reducing traffic on current internet search engines by 25 to 30% by 2026.

Several high quality studies even predict a drop in traffic of 40 to 50% as of mid-2025, to the point of jeopardizing the interests, economic logic and activity of all companies whose strategy is based on SEO (Search Engine Optimization).

Today, nearly 90% of Alphabet's (Google's parent company) revenue comes from advertising revenue, itself mainly generated by the search engine's audience...

The big search engines must reinvent themselves to avoid disappearing. After Microsoft with Bing Search and its AI, Google has had to evolve Google Search by introducing its SGE experience (Search Generative Experience) boosted with GenAI.

In addition, new players are emerging, whose search experience is entirely focused on the potential of generative AI, like Perplexity.ai, which is, to date, undoubtedly the benchmark in terms of AI search engines.

Government regulations around the world are already holding companies accountable for intellectual property as they begin to require identification of AI-created editorial content. This will undoubtedly play a major role in how search engines present this digital content.

Artprice by Artmarket has already integrated the various regulations into its R&D, its services and products, including its proprietary AI Intuitive Artmarket®. These regulations are:

REGULATION (EU) 2024/1689 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL of 13 June 2024 establishing harmonized rules on artificial intelligence and amending Regulations (EC) No 300/2008, (EU) No 167/2013, (EU) no 168/2013, (EU) 2018/858, (EU) 2018/1139 and (EU) 2019/2144 and Directives 2014/90/EU, (EU) 2016/797 and (EU) 2020/1828 (Regulation on 'artificial intelligence')

How Artprice by Artmarket is already omnipresent on AI search engines thanks to its R&D and SGE experience (Search Generative Experience)

Using its databases, its Intuitive Artmarket® AI and its SEO department, Artprice by Artmarket's Research & Development is currently producing a new proprietary SGE (Search Generative Experience) process in order to create semantic and a generative syntax consisting of a base that provides the deep structures.

This is a real challenge for large groups who have built their business exclusively on the Internet and who do not have the extremely complex expertise of SGE and Artificial Intelligence. Inevitably, they will see their turnover plunge from 2025 and the purchase of advertising spaces or sponsored links will not make up for the shortfall, and may possibly deteriorate their situation.

Artprice's new proprietary SGE process allows for an optimal presence including, for each AI search engine, a complete tree structure that can handle potentially infinite question & answer dialogues in entirely natural language.

Today's reference SE, Perplexity.ai, provides a striking example. Artprice by Artmarket already works contractually with AI search engines that will provide access to Artprice's remastered databases through its Intuitive Artmarket® AI, resulting in its omnipresence on the art market. While respecting the application in 2025 of the AI Act (or RIA European regulation J.O. July 12, 2024 on AI), Artprice predicts a spectacular acceleration of its future Intuitive Artmarket® subscriptions at €990/year (€82.50/month), with additional options planned as the tool evolves.

Drawing on the experience of its parent company Serveur Group (an Internet pioneer since 1987), Artprice by Artmarket.com has over the decades developed thousands of increasingly powerful and relevant proprietary algorithms with more than 180 vector meta-databases that allow the implementation of its own artificial intelligence in strict compliance with various legislative frameworks, notably those relating to personal data and intellectual property.

The three cornerstones of Artificial Intelligence are data, computing power and algorithms. The more massive and high-quality the data is (standardized Big Data), the more 'intelligent' become the models it is used to train, which is exactly our 'DNA' – because Artprice by Artmarket masters both the computer science of programming and the computer science of induction which defines our proprietary algorithmic AI, Intuitive Artmarket®.

In addition, Artprice by Artmarket has twice consecutively obtained the state label "Innovative Company" awarded by France's Public Investment Bank (BPI), and is pursuing its ambitions in this direction.

For information, ChatGPT, which is to date the world reference in Artificial Intelligence, devotes a significant amount of information to Intuitive Artmarket® which it considers to be the reference in artificial intelligence on the art market in terms of innovation, algorithms, predictive analysis and relevance. This information regarding our Intuitive Artmarket® is of course highly significant in the AI world. The same goes for Gemini.google.com (Google Bard) as well as around ten other AIs (You.com, Phind, etc.) which also confirm Artprice by Artmarket as essential.

The development of our Intuitive Artmarket® was only possible through the targeted acquisition by Groupe Serveur (then by Artprice) of innovative companies such as Xylogic, a Swiss company made up exclusively of prestigious scientists (from CERN, WHO...) back in 1999, who were considerably ahead of their time and were already heralding the solid beginnings and fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence (see Artmarket.com reference document).

In the intimate world of major global professional database publishers, it is vital for the long-term development of our industry that we integrate proprietary AI into our core businesses, which is why Artprice by Armarket has acquired a substantial head start in this domain since 1999 and made 2025/2027 the key period for the commercial launch of subscriptions for its Intuitive Artmarket®.

How is the explosion of artificial intelligence disrupting today's world and particularly the art market? How to measure it?

thierry Ehrmann Founder of Artprice and CEO of Artmarket:

"We live in a world where computing power doubles every six months. The traditional law of Gordon Moore, founder of Intel (which said that the number of transistors on a chip doubled every eighteen months at the same price) has been overtaken by a new scale. From now on, the acceleration of generative AI could be measured by a formula that I call "token per Euro and per watt", that is to say a new unit of measurement corresponding to the way in which AI processes a request for information taking into account each euro spent and each watt actually consumed.

With humility, we should not forget that the human brain's capacity for language processing is starting to be well imitated by AI, although that for mathematics and geometry remains largely misunderstood. But overall, from a scientific perspective, seen as an integrated circuit, the human brain remains to this day inimitable. Even if we are beginning to understand its algorithms and reproduce them in very high capacity servers with several hundred billion parameters, we still cannot reproduce its capacity with the same energy efficiency. Where the human brain weighs 1.4kg and operates with only 30 watts, the AI giants in the USA are racing towards nuclear power plants and gigantic hydro-electric power plants... Indeed, Microsoft is relaunching the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in the state of Pennsylvania in the USA. Meanwhile, the human brain, with its capacity for imagination and creativity, remains unbeatable by my formula of AI measurement, the "token per Euro and per watt".

Future events: Intuitive Artmarket® AI – evolution and development

As discussed in previous press releases, during the first half of 2024, Artprice by Artmarket's AI department was very attentive to the phenomenon known as "grokking", used in particular by Open AI engineers. Artprice has noted that the type of algorithm which serves as the basis for its Intuitive Artmarket® model seems to obey the same logic, namely that if deep learning is extended over a long period of time, without modifying the algorithms, we observe an excellent response rate but it seems to stagnate at a logarithmic rate.

However by persisting over tens of thousands of sessions, we observed at a particular moment that the quality of the results increases spectacularly. The term 'grokking' comes from the famous science fiction novel by Robert Heinlein "Stranger in a Strange Land" published in 1961. It refers to the fact of intuitive understanding, and therefore is similar in meaning to 'guessing', 'getting it', or just 'understanding'.

For Artprice, this concept can be brought closer to critical phenomena in statistical physics when there are phase transitions. The state of matter physically changes depending on the variable. For example, in physical systems like gasses or liquids, there are variables like pressure, temperature and/or volume.

It is up to you to search the Intuitive Artmarket® language models for these relevant variables to make this transition. Knowledge of these variables can prove formidable in terms of relevance with economical control of the necessary computing power, however impressive it may be.

So, with its Intuitive Artmarket® AI, Artprice will augment its art market research and results tenfold over the coming years to an unprecedented level for its clients and members, and will offer new services and products that will generate more sophisticated subscriptions with an increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

According to the French business services platform Les Échos/Solutions (quoting DOMO Inc.), in the services sector, an important index that makes it possible to score the ability of a company to integrate AI into its processes is the processing of data per second per employee.

The average is a generation of 1.7MB of data/second.

After an IT audit of Mazars, Artprice by Artmarket was able to see for itself that each of its employees generates 35MB/second, or 21 times more than the European average, which is perfectly consistent with Artprice's core business as a major global publisher of professional databases and proprietary algorithms and World Leader in Art Market Information.

In sum, while Intuitive Artmarket® AI may seem like a 'cultural revolution' with a new set of terms and language elements, the AI processes and tools that underlie its functioning were already being used at the core of Artprice by Artmarket's systems. Today, via new semantics, Artprice's clients and partners are discovering the unexplored riches of Artprice, namely data of a magnitude they could not have imagined, and data that is perfectly aligned with their needs.

It should also be noted that investors are looking for serious projects with a solid background in Artificial Intelligence on both sides of the Atlantic.

Our algorithms harness billions of anonymised proprietary logs, text data, and tens of millions of artworks from Artprice's databases to identify new semantics encapsulating an artist's primary approach, his/her universe, inspirations, mediums, themes, forms, volumes, etc.

This invaluable data forms a synergy, enriching the understanding of over 845,000 referenced artists with their certified biographies and data. It goes beyond conventional visual criteria thanks to the neural networks of the Intuitive Artmarket® AI.

Intuitive Artmarket® can already calculate the values of artworks based on an analysis of traceability and past auction results over time, a pricing technique that was already specific to Artprice.

But it can now also anticipate future fluctuations, including for totally unique works, which in turn means that it can identify highly complex transversal artistic trends which largely escape academics, curators and dealers.

Intuitive Artmarket® AI algorithms can help art galleries and auction houses set optimal prices for artworks based on various factors such as demand, rarity, and public awareness of the artist. In short, Intuitive Artmarket® AI has the potential to revolutionize the art market by improving access to information, personalizing the buyer experience, reducing the counterfeit risk and opening up new creative perspectives.

Our Intuitive Artmarket® AI draws exclusively on an almost infinite range of proprietary content that enjoys intellectual property protection. This fact alone avoids a large number of obstacles and potential prohibitions because it means we have no need to look elsewhere for data and/or responses to very specific requests from users.

Our proprietary AI is therefore not just a guarantee of our economic sustainability; it will generate a considerable long-term increase in revenue for Artprice by Artmarket.com through high added-value subscriptions.

Over the last two decades Artprice has recorded, observed and induced hundreds of millions of human decisions in relation to the art market. This market is of course infinitely complex due to the heterogeneous and singular nature of art on the one hand, and the abstract notion of beauty at the limits of human emotion on the other.

Algorithmic learning has allowed Artprice to create a unique art-market specific AI model that will constitute Artprice by Artmarket's 2024/2029 growth driver.

95% of the S&P 500 groups are planning to base their future growth on Artificial Intelligence.

According to the best Anglo-Saxon financial analysts, who are one step ahead of Europe on this subject, the only economically viable model – i.e. one that does not expose the economic entity (whatever its size) to incessant legal proceedings – is an AI focused on an extremely well-defined economic segment.

The economic sector must have information which plays an absolutely vital role, full intellectual property of all the Big Data (including Data Mining) of the copyrights and related rights confirmed on all algorithms, databases, with machine learning (deep learning) and neural networks.

In short, the AIs that will triumph with very substantial economic gain and without major industrial or legal risk are the economic entities which own, in full intellectual property, all of the different stages of the proprietary AI in a defined market segment where expensive high value-added information plays a vital role. And this is exactly the case of our Intuitive Artmarket® AI developed by Artprice by Artmarket.com, World Leader in Art Market Information.

Artprice's Intuitive Artmarket® AI is entirely in line with this postulate.

Having added Ethereum and Bitcoin in 2022 to its multi-currency Artprice databases (in response to customer demand and in preparation for its near future in Web 3.0), Artprice will benefit from the rise of BTC and of ETH in 2024.

Since its creation in 1997, Artprice by Artmarket has always predicted trends and paradigm shifts in the art market. It has often preceded them, announcing well before everyone else that the secondary art market would move towards online sales.

With cryptocurrencies, Art NFTs and the Metaverse, new collectors and art enthusiasts, often younger than their predecessors, have joined the market. There are now more than 450 million potential buyers of Art NFTs on five continents. Fond of speculation and not averse to risk, these art enthusiasts and collectors are extremely attached to their Web 3.0. crypto-universe.

New clients for Artmarket.com, whose services they have frequently requested, it was this community that prompted us to add ETH and BTC to the currencies that Artprice databases use to quote auction prices.

This huge global community could not understand that Artprice data banks only quoted prices in the main currencies of the world without the two main cryptocurrencies ETH and BTC (which account for more than 91% of the value of the roughly 25,700 known cryptocurrencies, excluding stablecoins).

Artprice by Artmarket's IT, econometric and marketing teams have therefore mobilized at breakneck speed on this ambitious project in order to 'capture' the 450 million potential buyers of art NFTs.

After studying the question at great length and then committing to a huge volume of work, Artmarket.com has once again taken a significant step, by offering, as of today, 8,828,384 auction results for artworks quoted in Bitcoin, going back to 1 February 2011 (with 1 Bitcoin at $0.7, £0.434031 and €0.50707), and, then 5,814,866 auction results in Ethereum, starting on 7 August 2015 (with 1 Ethereum at $3, £1.93626 and €2.735523).

Naturally, these tens of millions of calculations were made using the values of the cryptocurrencies on the day of each sale, with the historical indexing performed by Artmarket.com's extremely powerful computing facilities.

And today, in November 2024, among the 11 international currencies managed by Artprice, the most searched currency on its databases, after the Dollar and the Euro, is Bitcoin, with the Pound Sterling being relegated to fourth place.

Two years after Artprice's bold decision and its titanic project to introduce the main cryptocurrencies into all its databases, David Wagner's article in Investing.com on 12 November 2024 salutes the wisdom of this choice.

https://fr.investing.com/news/cryptocurrency-news/la-capitalisation-des-cryptos-depasse-le-pib-de-la-france-le-btc-surpasse-largent-2640980

"The capitalization of the cryptocurrency market reached a new historic record of $3,120 billion on Monday, more than France's GDP!

Bitcoin's record at nearly $90,000 has a lot to do with it, the first cryptocurrency to have reached a capitalization of $1,750 billion, or around 60% of the total digital asset market.

Recall that the last time the total cryptocurrency market capitalization reached $3 trillion was on November 15, 2021, shortly after bitcoin hit its previous all-time high of $69,000 in the bull market of 2020-2021.

The market cap of the crypto market is now greater than that of giants such as NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and has already surpassed that of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Bitcoin has also become the 8th most important asset in the world, overtaking Silver, and following behind Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL:2222). For comparison, we note that Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, is only the 28th largest asset in the world by capitalization, ahead of Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, and Bank of America (NYSE :BAC). »

