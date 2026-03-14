ATTD Spotlight: From Glucose Data to AI Insight -- A New Direction for Diabetes Management

BARCELONA, Spain, March 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the ATTD 2026, AI has become one of the most discussed topics in the future of diabetes care. As CGM becomes widely adopted, the next challenge is no longer collecting data, but transforming it into meaningful guidance for patients and clinicians.

During its ATTD symposium "Beyond Glucose: The Integrated Future of CGM, CKM, and AI in Diabetes," SIBIONICS presented a new perspective on how AI can extend the value of CGM beyond monitoring.

SIBIONICS GS3 AI insights

The company introduced several AI-driven capabilities designed to translate daily data into practical insights. One key feature is a multi-day TIR overview combined with spike analysis, enabling clinicians and patients to identify glucose patterns over time and support more precise clinical decisions.

Another innovation focuses on smart logging and tagging. With AI-powered voice logging, users can simply describe daily events such as meals, exercise, or medication, while the system automatically organizes the information into structured health records—making daily tracking easier and improving adherence.

SIBIONICS also highlighted AI-powered meal insights, which analyze recorded meals and show how dietary choices influence glucose patterns, helping patients better understand what adjustments may improve control.

More broadly, healthcare professionals emphasize that the most valuable AI tools act as personalized data companions, turning complex glucose data into clear insights and actionable guidance that support both patient engagement and clinical decision-making.

The symposium was chaired by Prof. Lutz Heinemann, a globally recognized diabetes technology researcher and consultant, and Prof. Federico Bertuzzi, Director of Diabetology at Niguarda Hospital in Milan and President of SID Lombardia.

The session also featured contributions from international experts, including Dr. Talita Trevisan, whose research on CGM and automated insulin delivery has been cited in the ADA Standards of Care; Prof. Hande Turan, an expert in pediatric endocrinology and real-world diabetes outcomes; Prof. Ahmad Haidar of McGill University, known for his work on artificial pancreas systems and insulin dosing algorithms; and Dr. Wei Qiang, an endocrinologist from Xi'an Jiaotong University focused on advancing diabetes care in China.

As AI reshapes how glucose data is interpreted, diabetes technology is moving toward intelligent systems that support both clinical decisions and daily self-management.

What new evidence and innovations might SIBIONICS reveal at its upcoming 4th AGP&DTx Summit—and how could they further redefine the role of AI in diabetes care?

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