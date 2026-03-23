Bakery China 2026 to Kick Off in Shanghai in May, Spotlighting Global Innovations for the Baking Industry

SHANGHAI, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 20 to 23, under the theme "Innovate Beyond • Premiere Fusion • Link Future," the global baking community will gather at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai for Bakery China 2026, the 28th edition of the event. Organized by the China Association of Bakery & Confectionery Industry and Bakery China Exhibitions, the event will return at an unprecedented scale, bringing together industry professionals to push the boundaries of bakery craftsmanship.

"With nearly 30 years of history, our platform has become a cornerstone of the baking industry as we continue building a global hub that advances the baking ecosystem and brings new ideas to market each year," said Zhang Jiukui, president of the China Association of Bakery & Confectionery Industry. "Bakery China 2026 will offer insights into market trends, consumer shifts, and emerging innovations, helping shape the industry's future," he added.

This year's edition will expand significantly in scale and participation, with exhibition space exceeding 330,000 square meters across 13 halls. The event will host more than 2,200 exhibitors from over 70 countries and regions, showcasing tens of thousands of products and attracting nearly 400,000 professional visits from more than 130 countries, including leading brands across the industrial baking, chocolate, and other related food value chains.

The exhibition also marks a new level of global reach, with international brands accounting for over 20% of exhibitors. National pavilions from Germany, Italy, and Japan will appear alongside emerging brands from Belt and Road partner countries. Overseas visitor pre-registrations have increased by 30% year-over-year, further reinforcing the exhibition's position in the global baking market.

In a landmark move, Bakery China 2026 will host an inaugural forum supporting Chinese companies' global expansion, offering strategies on regulatory compliance, supply chain adaptation, and brand localization. The exhibition will also feature thousands of product launches across raw materials, processing technologies, and business models.

To further highlight the theme, the event will feature a week-long initiative dedicated to new product releases, including an innovation-focused competition and the launch of Bakery China's industry handbook. Specialized zones spotlighting healthy, pre-made, and smart manufacturing trends will highlight key shifts shaping the sector.

Beyond the trade floor, activities including professional competitions, live masterclasses, guided tours, and a coffee & bread festival will bring trade exchange, trend insights, and networking together. The upgraded iBakeryChina digital platform now fully bridges the physical and digital divide, offering a unified, cross-channel environment engineered to streamline global supply chain integration.

Bakery China 2026 will debut the China Chocolate Industry Exhibition alongside the 2026 China Chocolate Industry Forum, showcasing the full value chain from cocoa to finished products, with leading brands across the entire chocolate industry.

From August 27 to 29, Bakery China will expand overseas for the first time with the launch of Bakery ASEAN in Jakarta, Indonesia, exploring new opportunities in the regional baking market.

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SOURCE Bakery China