Beko reaches its seventh consecutive year with the highest S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment score in the DHP Household Durables Industry

ISTANBUL, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko**, a global leader in home appliances, has secured a score of 86/100 in the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), based on the evaluation dated 16 October 2025. The company's highest standing among 79 companies in the DHP Household Durables Industry reflects its continued commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

Beko's recent recognition is supported by various efforts across its global operations. In 2024, the company implemented 332 energy efficiency projects, delivering approximately 60 thousand GJ of energy savings. Green electricity usage was 60 percent across manufacturing operations, and renewable energy capacity increased to 90 MWp. Circular economy initiatives refurbished more than 114 thousand products. Water efficiency projects generated savings of over 223 thousand m³. With the inclusion of the Ankara Dishwasher Plant in the Global Lighthouse Network, three Beko facilities are now recognised globally as leading manufacturing centers.

These achievements support the company's long-term approach to climate action. Beko remains committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain by 2050. Its near-term targets include a 42 percent reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 42 percent reduction in Scope 3 emissions from the product use phase by 2030 compared to a 2022 baseline. For the long term, the company aims to reduce its absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 90 percent and its absolute Scope 3 emissions by 90 percent by 2050.

Commenting on Beko's sustained performance in global sustainability assessments, CEO Hakan Bulgurlu said, "We are continuously developing advanced technologies to improve the energy efficiency of our products while reducing carbon emissions. This perspective guides the way we shape our long-term roadmap and strengthen the foundations of our sustainability performance."

With its sustainability strategy and consistent progress, the company continues to raise expectations within the household durables industry and contribute to a more sustainable future.

ABOUT BEKO

Beko is an international home appliance company with a strong global presence, operating through subsidiaries in more than 55 countries with a workforce of over 50,000 employees and production facilities spanning multiple regions—including Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Beko has 22 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Whirlpool*, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston*, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Defy, Dawlance, Hitachi*, Voltas Beko, Singer*, ElektraBregenz, Flavel, Bauknecht, Privileg, Altus, Ignis, Polar). Beko became the largest white goods company in Europe with its market share (based on volumes) and reached a consolidated turnover of 10.6 billion Euros in 2024. Beko's 28 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold more than 4,500 international registered patent applications to date. The company has achieved the highest score in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in the DHP Household Durables industry for the seventh consecutive year (based on the results dated 16 October 2025) and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the eighth consecutive year.** The company has been recognized as the 17th most sustainable company on TIME Magazine and Statista's 2025 list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies. Beko's vision is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.'

www.bekocorporate.com

*Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

**The data presented belongs to Arçelik A.Ş., a parent company of Beko.

