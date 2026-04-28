Bemis Associates Appoints Christina Chen as President and Chief Operating Officer

SHIRLEY, Mass., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bemis Associates, Inc. ("Bemis"), a global leader in bonding and material innovation, today announced the appointment of Christina Chen as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Chen succeeds Michael Johansen, who will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer, focusing on enterprise strategy, innovation, global partnerships, and long‑term growth while working closely with Chen as Bemis enters its next phase of acceleration.

Bemis Associates has appointed Christina Chen as President and Chief Operating Officer. Post this Bemis Associates, Inc., a global leader in bonding and material innovation, today announced the appointment of Christina Chen as President and Chief Operating Officer.

"This progression for Christina and the Bemis organization welcomes in the next phase of growth and success for Bemis," Johnansen said. "Christina is one of the strongest leaders and businesspeople I have worked with throughout my career. Over nearly two decades of working together, we have built a strong partnership, and I am confident she will be an outstanding President who will help take Bemis to new heights."

Chen brings more than 25 years of global business leadership experience across industries spanning semiconductor manufacturing, IT hardware, commercial testing and certification services, retail branding solutions, and tape manufacturing.

She has been a key member of the Bemis Executive Leadership Team since joining in 2019, most recently serving as Global Chief Operating Officer and President of the APAC Region, following her earlier role as Executive Vice President, Asia Pacific. During her tenure, Chen led the expansion of Bemis's global operations footprint, regionalization of supply chain, strengthening of Asia Pacific leadership, and navigation of major supply chain and trade challenges.

As President and COO, Chen will lead Bemis's executive leadership team in accelerating growth globally. She will also serve as a core member of the CEO's leadership team, responsible for enterprise-wide alignment and strategy execution.

"I am honored to step into the role of President and COO of Bemis," said Christina Chen. "I connect deeply with Bemis's purpose of improving people's lives and the Bemis values. I am mindful of the global legacy the company has built over the past 115 years. As COO and President of APAC, I've had the privilege of working with Bemis teams globally and seeing firsthand the amazing value that the Bemis team can create. I am excited about the pivotal moment we are in as a company. As we enter our next phase of acceleration, I look forward to leading this amazing global team to elevate our value and impact to our customers, partners, team members, and communities we operate in around the world."

About Bemis Associates

Bemis Associates, Inc., is a global leader in adhesives and bonding solutions, partnering with leading apparel, consumer electronics and industrial brands to improve product performance and aesthetics. Founded in 1910, we combine technical expertise, global scale, and a values‑driven culture to deliver innovative solutions. We develop and manufacture Sewfree® adhesives, embellishments, seam tapes, seam reinforcement tapes, and added value bonded solutions. We maintain offices, manufacturing facilities and Co-Lab design and application centers throughout the world. Learn more at bemisworldwide.com.

SOURCE Bemis Associates Inc