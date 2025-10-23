BingX Strengthens Leadership in Web3 AI with 3 Million Early Users and $80 Billion in Copy Trading Volume in Q3

Q3 2025 Key Highlights

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, today released its Q3 2025 recap, highlighting sustained growth across AI innovation, security, product development, and global engagement. The quarter showcased BingX's continued progress in integrating technology, trust, and community — driving forward its mission to make trading more intelligent, inclusive, and accessible.

According to CoinGecko's Q3 Crypto Industry Report, total CEX perpetual futures trading volumes reached an all-time high during the quarter. BingX recorded continued strong quarter-to-quarter growth, highlighting its increasing market share and growing recognition as a leading global derivatives platform.

In Q3, BingX strengthened its global compliance framework by achieving both ISO 27001 and PCI DSS v4.0.1 certifications — two of the most recognized international standards for information and payment security. These accreditations affirm BingX's commitment to safeguarding user data, ensuring secure transactions, and maintaining robust operational integrity across its platform.

BingX Copy Trading continued to display strong performance, featuring over 40,000 elite traders and surpassing 700 million recorded copy orders as of Q3, with a cumulative trading volume exceeding $80 billion. Meanwhile, professional traders benefited from one of the industry's most rewarding programs, earning up to 32% in commissions, along with fixed base salaries, tailored onboarding, and growth tools supported by BingX's multi-million-dollar Copy Trader Program.

BingX AI reached 3 million early users in Q3, collectively resolving over 30 million user issues through its growing product lineup, including BingX AI Bingo and BingX AI Master. These products exemplify BingX's vision for adaptive, data-driven trading — offering real-time insights, personalized strategies, and intelligent assistance that evolves with market dynamics. As AI becomes central to user experience, BingX continues to redefine how traders learn, analyze, and execute, making intelligent finance accessible to a global audience.

BingX VIP underwent a comprehensive upgrade, introducing exclusive benefits such as discounted fiat exchange rates, zero-fee guaranteed price orders, zero slippage for trigger orders, liquidation insurance, and a 13% APR wealth management product for first-time VIPs. Each member is also paired with a dedicated relationship manager offering one-on-one concierge-style support — combining personalized service with elite trading privileges.

In line with its commitment to education, BingX Academy 2.0 unveiled a major upgrade, now featuring an intuitive interface, expanded tutorials, and AI-powered learning pathways. Covering topics from product guides and trading strategies to DeFi, Web3, and risk management, the new Academy equips users with structured, interactive learning experiences that empower financial confidence and responsible participation in digital markets.

"Q3 marked a period of real progress for BingX, not just in product innovation, but in purpose," said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX. "We advanced AI adoption, improved trading transparency, and launched tools that empower users to grow confidently. Whether through education, innovation, or community, our focus remains clear: to make digital finance more intelligent, more human-centered, and more connected to real-world value."

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

