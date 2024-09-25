CATL Unveils TENER Flex at SSL 2024: Exploring New Horizons of Flexible Energy Storage Solutions

In June this year, CATL launched its first TENER product, TENER Base, a TEU containerized energy storage system, in Munich, Germany. With its advanced safety offerings across multiple dimensions, zero-degradation in first 5 years of use, and an energy output of over 6 MWh, TENER Base quickly gained popularity and industry recognition. It is part of CATL's commitment to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Recognizing the geographical challenges of commercial battery storage in the UK and Europe, CATL developed TENER Flex, a compact solution that reduces product size while retaining the high safety, long lifespan, and exceptional energy density that underpins the TENER brand. "Flex," short for flexibility, represents this product's ground-breaking usability improvements. While featuring the signature zero-degradation of the TENER brand, TENER Flex is designed for a wide range of applications, adapting to various topographical features, climate conditions, and diverse energy storage scenarios.

Flexible Scalability and Deployment

TENER Flex features an optimized structure that can be deployed in a space-saving, back-to-back, skid-mounted configuration, maximizing station benefits with flexibility. As energy systems degrade, the need for augmentation grows, often with high costs. TENER Flex provides a solution with the option of a string power conversion system (PCS), enabling AC-side augmentation and simplifying installation. Its compatibility with existing infrastructures, along with reduced labor, time, and operating costs, makes it ideal for large-scale projects that require high end-of-life capacity storage.

Flexible Power Distribution

TENER Flex delivers flexible power distribution, meeting the diverse needs of both large-scale industrial and residential applications. Supporting both String PCS and centralized PCS, it integrates with power conversion systems ranging from 600V to 1500V for seamless operation. Each rack functions independently, ensuring system continuity even if one fails, enhancing reliability and reducing downtime. With a scalable design that fits all centralized PCS on the market, TENER Flex minimizes maintenance costs and CAPEX, while adapting to growing energy demands for projects of any size.

Flexible Operating Environments

Withstanding temperatures from -40°C to 60°C, operating at altitudes up to 4000 meters, and featuring an IP56 rating for protection against heavy rain and 0-100% humidity, TENER Flex ensures reliable performance in any environment, from urban areas to extreme conditions such as deserts and snow-covered mountains.

Flexible Transportation

Previously, transportation of energy storage was a major limitation to flexible deployment. TENER Flex has overcome this challenge through its compatibility with a variety of vehicles, satisfying transportation requirements in different regions.

Reliable Noise and Safety Management

TENER Flex balances energy efficiency with strict noise and safety management. Its enhanced structure achieves a noise level of 65 decibels, significantly reducing noise in environments like hospitals, schools, and markets.

Dedication to safety remains at the core of TENER Flex. It uses a validation platform to simulate grid level safety threats under various power grid scenarios and reinforce the standards to pass the test. Each cell is monitored throughout its lifecycle, allowing for timely maintenance, optimized performance, and extended lifespan. With an industry-leading PPB-level failure rate for single battery cells, TENER Flex reduces operating costs and enhances Internal Rate of Return (IRR) across the entire life cycle.

CATL has established a strong presence in the UK market, completing over 40 projects with a total capacity of about 3 GWh, all with 0 accidents. In 2021, CATL participated in Europe's largest grid-side battery energy storage project, the Minety Battery Energy Storage System; in 2022, CATL secured a long-term agreement with Gresham House to supply up to 10 GWh of battery energy storage systems; and in 2024, CATL collaborated with Rolls-Royce to integrate TENER products into the mtu EnergyPack QG solution.

Leveraging a robust network of aftersales stations across the world, CATL is dedicated to supporting its customers with professional, efficient, and reliable overseas services. So far, CATL operates 770 global after-sales centers worldwide, supported by 200+ supervisors, 70+ technical specialists, and 60+ spare parts stores, ensuring maintenance within three days and a 24-hour response time. The CATL Global Training Center has been established to provide comprehensive multilingual support, with over 20 training sessions planned globally.

