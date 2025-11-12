Clarios Acquires Maxwell Technologies Extending Commitment to New Low Voltage Energy Storage Opportunities

Maxwell to operate as an independent business in the Clarios portfolio

GLENDALE, Wis., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarios, a global leader in low-voltage energy storage solutions, today announced its acquisition of Maxwell Technologies, a manufacturer of supercapacitor cells and modules utilized in mobility, grid and onsite power applications, including for data centers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This strategic move strengthens Clarios' position in high-performance, short-duration energy storage solutions. Unlike conventional batteries, supercapacitors charge and release energy almost instantly – perfect for storing excess energy and supporting systems during sudden spikes in peak demand. Supercapacitors deliver up to 1 million cycles, operate across extreme temperatures (-40°C / -40°F to +65°C / 149°F), and require no maintenance or fire-risk mitigation. Key benefits for Clarios include:

: Supports Clarios' commitment to building a supercapacitor supply chain, to support U.S. and global OE customers. Strategic Fit : Complements Clarios' leadership in battery circularity and low-voltage solutions.

Maxwell Technologies brings decades of innovation in supercapacitor systems. With over 85 million supercapacitor cells shipped and applications spanning U.S. energy generation, grid stabilization, automotive, transportation, and industrial automation, Maxwell's technology enhances Clarios' ability to deliver next-generation energy storage solutions.

"Maxwell's supercapacitors are designed to provide customers with high-power energy storage solutions that emphasize reliability, safety, and long life," said Mark Wallace, CEO of Clarios. "This integration strengthens our ability to serve our automotive customers and creates a long-term opportunity to expand our presence in non-automotive sectors. Maxwell's existing customer relationships in Data Centers, Grid, Military and Industrial applications will be maintained and actively developed under Clarios' leadership."

Clarios will operate Maxwell Technologies as an independent U.S. based business unit.

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network.

About Maxwell Technologies

Maxwell Technologies specializes in the development and manufacturing of energy storage and power delivery products. Their offerings include supercapacitors and other energy storage solutions for a wide range of applications, such as: Automotive, Data Centers, Grid Applications, Military, and Industrial applications.

