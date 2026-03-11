Comviva Launches NGAGE for Enterprises to Power Secure, AI-Driven Customer Engagement at Scale

- Next-generation CPaaS platform that integrates omnichannel communication, network-based identity, and conversational AI to help enterprises deliver trusted digital experiences

LAS VEGAS and NEW DELHI, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, a global leader in digital transformation solutions across customer experience management, data monetization, and digital financial services, today announced the launch of NGAGE for Enterprises, a next-generation CPaaS platform designed to help enterprises deliver seamless, secure, and intelligent customer experiences at scale.

Unveiled ahead of Enterprise Connect 2026, NGAGE for Enterprises empowers organizations to orchestrate meaningful customer journeys across every digital touchpoint—while embedding trust, identity, and fraud protection directly into the engagement layer. The platform combines omnichannel communications, network-based identity intelligence, AI-driven automation, and resilient global connectivity within a unified SaaS environment—helping enterprises simplify operations, accelerate deployment, and improve customer experience.

Speaking on the launch, Deshbandhu Bansal, Chief Operating Officer for the RevTech Solutions at Comviva, said, "As enterprises scale digital engagement, they are also confronting rising fraud risks, fragmented communication infrastructure, and growing pressure to deliver personalized experiences. NGAGE for Enterprises addresses these challenges by bringing together communications, identity intelligence, and AI automation into a single unified SaaS platform—enabling organizations to build trusted, scalable, and cost-efficient customer engagement journeys."

The platform enables enterprises to design and deploy intelligent customer journeys through an intuitive low-code workflow builder. Organizations can create personalized, context-aware interactions across service, support, marketing, and lifecycle engagement.

NGAGE supports engagement across channels including SMS, Email, RCS, and WhatsApp, while also enabling enterprises to leverage network-based identity services such as phone number verification and SIM check to strengthen security and reduce fraud.

The SaaS-based platform also offers transparent billing and real-time performance visibility, allowing enterprises to manage and optimize customer engagement strategies across regions while controlling costs.

NGAGE builds on Comviva's established communications infrastructure, which currently supports deployments across more than 200 countries and is trusted by over 7,000 enterprises and 100+ telecom operators worldwide.

NGAGE consolidates enterprise onboarding, configurable journey orchestration, omnichannel engagement, fraud management, and real-time usage monitoring within a unified architecture.

Built for interoperability, the platform supports TMF931 for enterprise and application lifecycle management and aligns with TM Forum Open APIs and CAMARA standards—enabling telcos to participate in aggregator ecosystems, expand go-to-market channels, and seamlessly connect enterprises to network capabilities.

