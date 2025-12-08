MUSCAT, Oman, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Global (LSE: DAR), the London-listed luxury real estate developer, in partnership with Art District Real Estate Development, today announced the start of the collaboration to launch and develop 'MAD', Muscat Marine, Art & Digital District, a transformative new coastal destination that integrates oceanfront living, luxury hospitality, culture-led enterprise, and future-focused finance and digital industries.

DAR GLOBAL AND ART DISTRICT REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCE 'MAD', MUSCAT'S MARINE, ART & DIGITAL DISTRICT

Located along Oman's picturesque coastline, the 'MAD' project spans over 1.5 million square meters with a gross development value of approximately OMR 1.6 billion (USD 4.2 Billion) for all development phases which will span over 12 years. It is designed to elevate the Sultanate's global standing by merging sea-view living, luxury hospitality, cultural expression, and future financial and digital sectors into one unified ecosystem.

Conceived as a multi-destination city, 'MAD' brings together luxury residential communities, cultural venues, world-class marinas, curated retail, next-generation finance and business parks, and premium hotels. The district will invite affluent travelers, global investors, art collectors, tech founders and creative entrepreneurs to live, work and connect within a single, seamless experience rooted in Oman's maritime identity and economic vision.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: "'MAD' represents a defining step in how Oman's coastline will be experienced and how its future economy will emerge. Together with Art District Real Estate development, we are building a destination that goes beyond real estate to empower enterprise, attract global talent, support cultural production and unlock new economic value. 'MAD' is a new gateway for Oman, one inspired by the sea and shaped by innovation."

This project reflects Oman's confidence in building industries of the future. 'MAD' showcases how strategic development can preserve our maritime heritage while embracing the opportunities of global innovation. It will attract investment, cultivate talent, and create enduring cultural and economic impact for generations to come. A defining feature of 'MAD' is the integration of a district-wide digital economy, enabling a new model of property, culture, and enterprise. The development introduces digital licensing, asset exchange, and ecosystem rewards, supporting business formation and investment pathways for global entrepreneurs and investors.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2840378/DAR_GLOBAL_ART_DISTRICT.jpg

SOURCE Dar Global