DaVinci Gourmet Barista Craft Championship 2026: "Espresso Your Flavour" - Entries Now Open

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVinci Gourmet, a brand under Kerry Group, announces the launch of the Barista Craft Championship 2025/2026, inviting baristas worldwide to participate under the theme, "Espresso Your Flavour". This year's competition celebrates the artistry, individuality, and creativity that define the global barista community.

The 2026 Barista Craft Championship introduces a streamlined entry process designed to maximise participation and creativity

The 2026 competition introduces a streamlined entry process designed to maximise participation and creativity. The National Preliminary Round is fully digital, requiring only a single, innovative coffee beverage submission: crafted with at least one shot of espresso and 10mL of a DaVinci Gourmet product, via a user-friendly online form. The rules and requirements have been simplified, ensuring that the spotlight remains firmly on creative expression and technical excellence.

Baristas who advance from the digital round will compete in high-energy, face-to-face National Finals, followed by Sub-Regional Finals, and ultimately the prestigious Global Final in Vietnam in May 2026. At every stage, outstanding talent is recognised with cash prizes, trophies, and certificates. The Global Champion will receive USD2,000, a trophy, and earn an accolade synonymous with innovation and professional pride.

All competition materials, including rules, code of conduct, and submission guidelines, are available in multiple languages, ensuring accessibility for participants from every market. Comprehensive marketing and social media assets are provided to amplify the championship's reach and celebrate the achievements of all competitors.

Entries for the National Preliminary Round are now open. Baristas across the world are invited to prepare their most imaginative beverage concepts and submit them for consideration. Full details, including the official entry form and competition guidelines, are available on the Barista Craft Championship page and through local DaVinci Gourmet representatives.

"The DaVinci Gourmet Barista Craft Championship is more than a competition. It is a global platform for baristas to showcase their unique vision and inspire the evolution of coffee culture. The DaVinci Gourmet Barista Craft Champion title stands as a mark of excellence, creativity, and international recognition and we look forward to celebrating the passion and innovation that drive the world's best baristas." said Eloise Dubuisson, General Manager, Foodservice Brands, Kerry Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2808187/DVG250234_DVG_BCC_Visual_for_Media_Press_W.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2809159/DVG_Logo_FlavourGenius_BlackLogo_CS5_01_Logo.jpg