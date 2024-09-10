Envision Energy Partners with Government of Spain and Industry Leaders to Develop Integrated Green Hydrogen Net Zero Industrial Park

Landmark partnership with Spanish Government to accelerate Spain's leadership in electrolyzer, green hydrogen and net zero innovation across Europe .

Envision partners the Spanish Government and local leaders to develop integrated green hydrogen net zero industrial park to decarbonize hard-to-abate industries.

MADRID, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy ('Envision'), a global leader in green hydrogen and net zero technologies with operations across five continents, has announced a landmark investment in Spain's renewable energy future.

Signing Ceremony of Cooperation between The Government of Spain and Envision Energy

In partnership with the Spanish government and key Spanish and European industry and financial leaders, Envision will develop the first integrated green hydrogen net zero industrial park in Europe. It will serve as the design, research, manufacture and service function for green hydrogen including electrolysis, air separation unit (ASU), ammonia synthesis and the completed module facility for scalable green ammonia production. This will advance innovations in renewable energy in decarbonizing Spain's hard-to-abate industries.

Ratified as part of a Memorandum of Understanding ('MOU') signed during the recent Spanish Prime Minister's visit to China, the net zero industrial park will significantly accelerate Spain's green hydrogen adoption plans and advance its progress towards reducing the nation's Greenhouse Gas emissions (GHGs) by 23 per cent by 2030.

Envision will also establish a state-of-the-art Green Hydrogen Centre of Excellence, reinforcing its commitment to both the region and its partners, as they collaborate to implement cutting-edge net zero solutions.

New Facility to Boost Spain's Renewable Energy and Climate Goals

The facility will produce high-capacity proton exchange membrane electrolyzer, low pressure alkaline and high pressure alkaline electrolyzers – critical for the electrolysis process needed in green hydrogen production and other module equipments.

It will play a pivotal role in delivering five gigawatts of electrolysis capacity, which significantly contributes to Spain's Hydrogen Roadmap targets of producing eleven gigawatts by 2030. With an initial investment of USD 1 billion by Envision and its partners, 1,000 new green jobs are expected to be created.

Building on Envision's global success in pioneering the world's first-of-its-kind net zero industrial parks, the facility will be powered by locally generated clean energy, including biomass, solar and wind energy, creating a fully green, sustainable industrial ecosystem.

Construction of the facility is scheduled to commence in the first half of 2026, with Envision working closely with the Spanish Government to identify an optimal site for the greenfield development. This marks a significant step towards progressing from plan to construction. Upon completion, the facility will be a Bureau Veritas-certified net zero industrial park.

Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister of Spain today said: "Today -with your new commitment to invest a billion dollars in partnership with the industry, to build an electrolyzer factory in Spain – you are not just contributing to our economy. You are helping us to build the future, to build a better future."

Lei Zhang, Founder and Chairman of Envision Energy said: "With its ideal resources, market scale and expertise, Spain is well-placed to be the European leader in green hydrogen and Envision, together with our net zero tech partners, is excited to play a role in securing Spain's green energy future."

Centre of Excellence to Support Critical Innovation in the Green Hydrogen Value Chain

The Centre of Excellence will further boost the nation's green hydrogen-based industrial ecosystem. The Centre will serve as a hub for building local skills and talent, catalyzing innovations, and attracting industrial collaborations across Spain. By integrating renewable energy production, energy storage, and net zero digital technology, Envision aims to help ensure a constant and clean energy supply, reduce hydrogen production costs, and prove the commercial viability of this "new oil" for the global energy transition.

About Envision Energy

Envision Energy is a world-leading green technology company that provides renewable energy solutions for global enterprises, governments, and institutions. Encompassing three major business sectors - Smart Wind Turbines, Energy Storage, and Green Hydrogen Solutions, Envision Energy collaboratively constructs comprehensive solutions for energy transformation.

Envision Energy has received several accolades for its sustainability performance, including the EcoVadis Gold Medal and the CDP "A-List". It was also recognized in Fortune's "Change the World" list and ranked among the top 10 smartest companies by the MIT Technology Review.

Today, Envision Energy leverages its global network of R&D and engineering centers across the United States, UK, France, Germany, Denmark, China, etc. to continuously lead global green technology development. Envision Energy joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and committed to achieving the "Business Ambition for 1.5°C" in 2021. It has achieved carbon neutrality across its global operations by 2022 and will achieve carbon neutrality throughout its value chain by 2028.

For more, please visit envision-group.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501805/Image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501400/4902611/Envision_Energy_LPR_Logo.jpg