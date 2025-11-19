First in China! Su Zhigang, Chairman of China's Chimelong Group, Inducted into the IAAPA Hall of Fame

HENGQIN, China, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 17, 2025, at the "IAAPA Legends: A Hall of Fame Celebratory Affair" held in Orlando, Florida, USA, Mr. Su Zhigang, Chairman of Chimelong Group, was officially inducted into the 2025 IAAPA Hall of Fame , becoming the first Chinese honoree in the award's history.

This recognition follows his receipt of The Buzz Price Award from the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) in 2024, marking another milestone that highlights both Su's global leadership and Chimelong's growing international influence as a pioneering cultural and tourism brand from China.

Founded in 1918, IAAPA is the world's largest permanent international association for amusement facilities and attractions, representing over 7,500 members across more than 100 countries and regions. Established in 1990, the IAAPA Hall of Fame is widely regarded as one of the highest honors in the global attractions industry, with exceptionally rigorous criteria covering innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable development.

Jakob Wahl, President and CEO of IAAPA, commented:

"Mr. Su Zhigang's extraordinary strategic vision has redefined the scale and landscape of Asia's attractions industry, with influence that resonates globally. His commitment to ecological conservation, cultural preservation, and the fusion of tourism and entertainment sets a strong example for the industry."

Worldwide, only eight individuals have received both the Buzz Price Thea Award and the IAAPA Hall of Fame Award. Su Zhigang is the only Chinese recipient among them.

During his acceptance speech, Su said:

"I want to express my gratitude to my country and to the opportunities created by China's reform and opening-up. It is because of these reforms that I was able to rise from a farmer and, step by step, pursue my dreams through entrepreneurship."

He stated: "No matter where I am, I always consider myself a beginner — someone who must keep learning and keep striving. This induction into the IAAPA Hall of Fame is not only an honor, but also a new starting point. I will use this opportunity to further strengthen collaboration with international peers, actively introduce advanced technologies and management expertise, and help elevate China's cultural and tourism industry to a higher level of development."

Born into a farming family in Guangdong, Su Zhigang began his entrepreneurial journey with a restaurant in 1989 and founded China's first privately operated safari park in 1997. Over the past 36 years, he has led Chimelong to focus solely on cultural tourism. Through continuous innovation and exceptional creative capability, he has successfully built three world-class resort destinations — Chimelong Guangzhou Resort, Chimelong Hengqin Resort, and Chimelong Qingyuan Resort.

To date, Chimelong Group's diverse attractions shine on the global stage, with 17 Guinness World Records and multiple awards from TEA and IAAPA — milestones that signal the rise of China's homegrown cultural tourism brands. Welcoming millions of visitors worldwide every year, Chimelong has become a dynamic symbol of China's growing capability and potential in the global tourism landscape.

Looking ahead, Su said that Chimelong will continue to drive innovation, explore new business models and development pathways, integrate cutting-edge technologies, and create more distinctive and globally beloved theme parks.

SOURCE Chimelong Group