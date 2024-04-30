Football superstar Erling Haaland becomes playable video game character in Clash of Clans

Haaland becomes Barbarian King character in one of the world's most-downloaded mobile games

Norwegian forward to be immortalised in Clash of Clans after revealing he's a long-time fan of the game

HELSINKI, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Football superstar Erling Haaland is set to become a video game character as part of a new partnership with mobile game* Clash of Clans.

The partnership will see the Norwegian forward become the famous 'Barbarian King' character as part of an epic, football-themed seasonal game event. It's the first time a character based on a real person has been added to the popular game, which has been downloaded over two billion times.

Fans will be able to play as Haaland in Clash of Clans from Wednesday May 1st and enjoy a host of football-themed features appearing in the game throughout the month, including special troop characters and medal events. As an additional fun challenge, fans will also have the chance to defeat Haaland's in-game village.

Haaland is known around the world for his football skills - but he also knows a thing or two about video games.

Haaland is a long-time fan of Clash of Clans, building an impressive in-game village that he's defended from rival clans. It's his love of Clash of Clans that prompted him to partner with the game.

Clash of Clans and Haaland are launching the new partnership with an epic movie-style trailer, complete with custom Haaland soundtrack. The trailer sees real-life Haaland encounter characters from the game before being transported into the animated world of Clash of Clans (see trailer here ). Visitors to the App Store will see exclusive reveals of Haaland's role in the game and additional details of rewards and events taking place.

Erling Haaland said: "It's been tough to keep this one quiet, but I'm excited to finally be able to talk about this epic partnership with Clash of Clans. I've been a huge fan of the game for a long time and know everything about it, so to appear as an in-game character is really cool."

Stuart McGaw, Clash of Clans General Manager, said: "When we heard Erling Haaland was a fan of our game and that he wanted to partner with us, it was really a dream scenario. Our team did everything we could to bring him, one of the world's best athletes, into the world of the game so our players could enjoy a truly special moment."

About Supercell

Supercell is a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, and Shanghai. Since its launch in 2010, the company has brought five games to the global market: Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Supercell's dream is to create games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWQjWdQ6tOA

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2400567/LOW_RES___HAALAND_KEYVISUAL.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2400568/LOW_RES___Haaland_3.jpg