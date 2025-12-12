ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethara, the organisers of the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, announced that the 2025 race week broke attendance records with a combined total of 339,000 fans across events.

The 2025 season finale featured a three-way title battle between McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, contributing to the record 203,000 attendance at Yas Marina Circuit – a near 6% jump from 192,000 in 2024.

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix brings 339,000 fans to Yas Island

Beyond the on-track drama — Verstappen's victory and Norris's first drivers' title — Yasalam presented by e& drew a record 136,000 fans across four nights of Emirates NBD After-Race Concerts featuring Benson Boone, Elyanna, Post Malone, Metallica and Katy Perry, along with Official After-Parties headlined by Idris Elba, Calvin Harris and Keinemusik.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO, Ethara, said, "This year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be remembered for decades with the F1 title battle unfolding under the floodlights of Yas Marina Circuit. At Ethara, we're proud to have delivered a weekend befitting such a historic occasion. We welcomed more fans than ever, underpinned by a world-class entertainment programme and innovations to the fan experience, including new hospitality concepts, new on-site activations and enhanced Abu Dhabi-wide ticket inclusions. Abu Dhabi has once again proven it's the ultimate destination for the F1 season finale."

Among the new offerings this year was extended track access, including two public pit lane walks and FAB Track Walks on Thursday. Capped by Benson Boone's dazzling performance at the After-Race Concert, Thursday became more than a warmup — it became the biggest in the event's history.

Adding to the Grand Prix's reputation as one of the most glamorous events on the F1 calendar, concert headliners — Benson Boone, Katy Perry and Metallica — made appearances in the paddock, alongside actress Ana de Armas, Jason Statham and Emily Ratajkowski, businessman Bill Gates and sporting legends Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho and Jannik Sinner.

As event attendance grows year on year, Ethara continues to innovate in limiting its environmental impact. The 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tripled the use of temporary solar power, with key areas of the track, including Turns 2, 5, and 9, powered entirely by clean energy. All temporary generators operated on 100% biofuel blends (B5 and B20), significantly reducing emissions across event operations. Another highlight was the partnership with UAE-based Ma-Hawa, which produces water using air-to-water technology. These produced more than 260,000 litres of water, eliminating the need for more than 520,000 half-litre plastic bottles across the weekend.

With history made on the track and non-stop entertainment across Yas Island, the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was the largest and most exciting to date; a fitting finale to a historic 75th season of Grand Prix racing.

Registration for Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 tickets is now open at AbuDhabiGP.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2844328/F1_Abu_Dhabi_Grand_Prix.jpg