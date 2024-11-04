SYDNEY, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian-founded broker FP Markets further cemented its position as a market leader, winning 'Most Trusted Broker - Global', 'Broker of the Year - Asia', and 'Fastest Growing Broker - LATAM' at the inaugural Finance Magnates Annual Award (FMAA) Gala. The event was held on Wednesday, 23 October, at the Lemon Park Venue in Nicosia, Cyprus.

FP Markets Secures Three Major Honours at the Inaugural Finance Magnates Annual Award Gala

Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), the FMAAs 'celebrate the highest levels of innovation and excellence across fintech, Forex, payments, and trading platforms'. The winners were determined through a dual process: online voting accessible to industry professionals and the global trading community, and a distinguished panel of judges. Notably, global multi-asset Forex and CFD broker FP Markets was the only company to take home three FMAAs on the night.

FP Markets' Global Head of Marketing, Andria Phiniefs, commented: 'Being nominated along with some of the industry's biggest names is a tremendous honour in itself. Winning three awards through votes from the global trading community and industry stakeholders marks a significant accomplishment for our team. This recognition inspires us to continue to pursue our mission, which we embarked on nearly twenty years ago: to be the preferred and most trusted broker for traders worldwide'.

FP Markets continues to leverage opportunities beyond existing markets, while maintaining a consistent standard of product and service quality for its clients globally. As part of the broker's twentieth anniversary next year, the investing community can also expect further trading technology advancements and updates.

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Forex and CFD Broker with over 19 years of industry experience.

The company offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads starting from 0.0 pips.

Traders can choose from leading powerful online trading platforms, including FP Markets' Mobile App, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, cTrader, Iress and TradingView.

The company's outstanding 24/7 multilingual customer service has been recognised by Investment Trends and awarded 'The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award' over five consecutive years.

FP Markets was awarded 'Best Value Broker - Global' for six consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024) at the Global Forex Awards.

FP Markets was awarded the 'Best Broker – Europe ' and the 'Best Forex Partners Programme – Asia ' at the Global Forex Awards (2022, 2023, 2024).

' and the 'Best Forex Partners Programme – ' at the Global Forex Awards (2022, 2023, 2024). FP Markets was awarded 'Best Trade Execution', and 'Most Trusted Broker' and 'Best Trade Execution' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

FP Markets was crowned 'Best CFD Broker - Africa ' at the 2023 FAME Awards.

' at the 2023 FAME Awards. FP Markets was awarded 'Best Trade Execution' and 'Most Transparent Broker' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023.

FP Markets was awarded the 'Best Price Execution' at the Brokersview Awards 2024, Singapore .

. FP Markets was awarded the 'Best Trading Experience - Africa ' at the FAME Awards 2024.

' at the FAME Awards 2024. FP Markets was awarded 'Most Transparent Broker' and 'Best Trading Conditions' at the Global Ultimate Fintech Awards 2024.

FP Markets was awarded 'Best Forex Spreads APAC' and 'Best Trading Experience APAC' at the 2024 Finance Magnates Pacific Summit.

FP Markets regulatory presence includes the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ( ASIC ), the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa , the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius , the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB), and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya .

For more information on FP Markets' comprehensive range of products and services, visit https://www.fpmarkets.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574261/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2548001/FP_Markets_gala.jpg

