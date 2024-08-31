SYDNEY, Aug. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-asset Forex and CFD broker, FP Markets , further cemented its position as one of the industry's global leaders, claiming two prestigious awards at the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit (fmps:24). The company won 'Best Forex Spreads APAC' and 'Best Trading Experience APAC' at the closing event of the two-day summit which was held on Thursday 29 August, in Sydney, Australia. Although FP Markets has been credited with several global and regional Finance Magnates awards and mentions in the past, these are the first to be claimed regarding its service offering in the Asia Pacific region.

FP Markets Wins Double at FMPS 2024

The fmps:24 awards have become some of the most sought after accolades given their reputation and role in shaping the future of the fintech industry. As the financial services sector continues to evolve in the Asia Pacific region, many new clients view such awards as a seal of approval when it comes to choosing a broker to partner with.

FP Markets has been providing exceptional trading experiences for nearly two decades, with the company constantly innovating to improve its asset offering and provide cost-effective trading solutions for retail investors. The company's competitive spreads and minimal costs make it especially popular with short-term scalpers and day traders, and is also reflected in the numerous past awards it has received for its superior trading conditions.

Thomas Roberts, General Manager of APAC, FP Markets, expressed his gratitude and commented: 'These two awards are a major milestone in our company's global journey, especially as we approach our 20th anniversary next year. To win, and to do it on our home ground, the place where it all started, shows how far we've come these past two decades. Also, to be recognised for delivering what our mission as a company encapsulates - giving traders the best possible trading experience and superior trading conditions - demonstrates our unwavering commitment to our clients, existing and new, wherever they are located in the world'.

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Forex and CFD Broker with over 19 years of industry experience.

The company offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads starting from 0.0 pips.

Traders can choose from leading powerful online trading platforms , including FP Markets' Mobile App , MetaTrader 4 , MetaTrader 5 , WebTrader , cTrader , Iress and TradingView .

, including FP Markets' , , , , , and . The company's outstanding 24/7 multilingual customer service has been recognised by Investment Trends and awarded 'The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award' over five consecutive years.

FP Markets was awarded 'Best Global Forex Value Broker' for five consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023) at the Global Forex Awards.

FP Markets was awarded the 'Best Forex Broker – Europe ' and the 'Best Forex Partners Programme – Asia ' at the Global Forex Awards 2022 and 2023.

' and the 'Best Forex Partners Programme – ' at the Global Forex Awards 2022 and 2023. FP Markets was awarded 'Best Trade Execution', and 'Most Trusted Broker' and 'Best Trade Execution' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

FP Markets was crowned 'Best CFD Broker - Africa ' at the 2023 FAME Awards.

' at the 2023 FAME Awards. FP Markets was awarded 'Best Trade Execution' and 'Most Transparent Broker' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023.

FP Markets was awarded the 'Best Price Execution' at the Brokersview Awards 2024, Singapore .

. FP Markets was awarded the 'Best Trading Experience - Africa ' at the FAME Awards 2024.

' at the FAME Awards 2024. FP Markets was awarded 'Most Transparent Broker' and 'Best Trading Conditions' at the Global Ultimate Fintech Awards 2024.

FP Markets regulatory presence includes the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ( ASIC ), the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa , the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius , the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB), and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya .

For more information on FP Markets' comprehensive range of products and services, visit https://www.fpmarkets.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493938/FP_MARKETS.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574261/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FP MARKETS