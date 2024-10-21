France Moves Towards Obligatory E-invoicing - With Comarch Certified as Its PDP

KRAKOW, Poland, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As France – alongside many European countries – is headed towards an all-electronic invoice system, Comarch obtains certification as a Registered Private Platform for e-invoicing there. From now on, the Kraków-based company will be able to support French businesses during the 2025 pilot phase of mandatory e-invoicing.

PDP Certification

PDP Certification, or Registered Private Platform certification, is an official recognition granted to e-invoicing platforms in France that meet regulatory standards for processing electronic invoices. This certification ensures that the platform can handle e-invoices securely and efficiently, in compliance with French legal requirements. For platforms such as Comarch's, achieving PDP Certification signifies their readiness to support businesses in the mandatory e-invoicing phases, including the upcoming 2025 pilot and full implementation by 2026 and 2027.

"With its newly acquired PDP Certification, Comarch is well-positioned to support businesses in e-invoicing in France and beyond. Comarch e-Invoicing ensures compliance with e-invoicing mandates in over 60 countries worldwide. By enhancing operational efficiency, protecting sensitive data, and simplifying invoicing processes, we continue to help companies all over the world stay ahead of regulatory changes," says Rachid Ouzmine, EDI & E-Invoicing Consultant at Comarch.

The e-invoicing landscape in France

In France, e-invoicing is being progressively implemented across the business sector as part of the country's digital transformation strategy. Since 2020, large companies and public sector suppliers have been required to submit and receive invoices electronically through the centralized Chorus Pro platform.

Now, the e-invoicing mandate is expanding to include B2B, starting with large and medium-sized businesses by 2026 and eventually applying to all businesses, regardless of size, by 2027. The shift aims to enhance efficiency, reduce administrative costs, and improve accuracy in financial transactions. Businesses must comply with strict technical and legal requirements, including the use of structured data formats and adherence to specific submission protocols.

The system is designed to streamline invoicing processes, ensure greater transparency, and support tax compliance.

How will Comarch support France in embracing e-invoicing?

Comarch will support France's e-invoicing transition by leveraging its PDP-certified platform to facilitate seamless electronic invoice processing. The solution is designed to handle the regulatory requirements and technical standards mandated by French authorities, as well as reduce the risk of penalties and minimize manual errors. With advanced security features, it can also protect sensitive financial data. This support is crucial for France's road to widespread e-invoicing adoption.

CONTACT: Michal Ostasz, [email protected]

