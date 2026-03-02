From Cultural Icon to Commercial Path: MagicLab Redefines the Future of Robotics at MWC

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC Barcelona), MagicLab made its overseas debut with its Spring Festival robot, showcasing the latest advancements in its robotics technology and accelerating its globalization strategy, further enhancing influence of "Made in China."

MagicLab displayed a variety of robot products, including GEN1, MagicBot Z1, and the MagicDog series, demonstrating its technical innovations and multi-scenario adaptability. GEN1 made its first appearance as an "international shopping guide," fluently switching between Spanish and English to interact with global customers, demonstrating its multi-tasking and multi-scenario adaptability.

Meanwhile, MagicBot Z1 not only recreated the Spring Festival Gala dance but also performed the international hit "Makeba." The precise synchronization and collaboration of the robots showcased China's confidence in its advanced manufacturing capabilities.

The "Machine Panda" exhibited by MagicLab became the center of attention, with its lifelike movements and cultural charm attracting global visitors, exemplifying the integration of Chinese robotics with global markets.

It is reported that a biomimetic "Robotic Panda" on display at MagicLab's booth drew significant attention from visitors. The robot is capable of performing movements such as head tilts and paw gestures. To achieve more natural head motion, the R&D team implemented a three-degree-of-freedom head actuation system and carried out dedicated optimizations in its mechanical structure, control system, and thermal management—ensuring coordinated movements and stable performance throughout live demonstrations.

As a premier global event for the technology industry, MWC is widely regarded as a key gateway to the European and broader international markets. This year, MagicLab made its debut at MWC with its Spring Festival Gala robot. The appearance of MagicLab not only marked its overseas showcase of the company's technological capabilities, but also sent a strong signal of its accelerating globalization strategy and its ambition to compete for a leading position in the global robotics industry.

Since launching its internationalization strategy in 2025, MagicLab has been operating in 27 countries and regions, with overseas revenue steadily increasing to over 30%. Its global expansion has entered a phase of growth, demonstrating strong international competitiveness.

SOURCE MagicLab