TAIPEI, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, GIGABYTE is unlocking the full potential of AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Series Processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology. Through its exclusive, AI-powered X3D Turbo Mode 2.0, GIGABYTE delivers real-time, adaptive performance tuning that pushes X3D CPUs beyond traditional limits. Built as a true hardware–software fusion and trained with massive real-world datasets, X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 is fully optimized and ready for the latest X3D Powered Ryzen™ 9000 Series Processors—right from day one.

GIGABYTE Unleashes the Full Power of X3D Enabled AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Series Processors with AI-powered X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 at CES 2026

Highlighting this breakthrough is the flagship X870E AORUS XTREME X3D AI TOP, engineered for users seeking uncompromising performance. It supports DDR5 speeds up to 9000+ MT/s, enabling exceptional memory bandwidth and stability. Its advanced thermal architecture includes the CPU Thermal Matrix, reducing VRM and DDR temperatures by up to 8.5°C, while DDR Wind Blade XTREME lowers module temperatures by up to 9°C. To maintain storage reliability under heavy workloads, the M.2 Thermal Guard XTREME reduces SSD temperatures by up to 22°C, ensuring sustained speed and endurance.

GIGABYTE further expands its lineup with new design-forward and builder-friendly options. The X870E AERO X3D WOOD model introduces warm wood-grain textures, refined leather pull tabs, and detailed craftsmanship to bring a natural, modern aesthetic to PC builds. To respond to the needs of the community, GIGABYTE introduces the latest sleek black additions to the PROJECT STEALTH series, featuring the X870 and B850 AORUS STEALTH motherboards. By adopting a reverse-connector layout, the motherboard provides a clean, cableless visual appearance and an easier assembly experience, offering creators and gamers more freedom to express their style.

