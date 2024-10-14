Glancing into Tomorrow at GITEX: e& UAE'S Vision for a Smarter, AI-powered Future

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As e& UAE prepares to make an impact at GITEX Global, the company's momentum is undeniable. Fresh off the heels of being crowned 'World's Fastest 5G Network' by Ookla, e& UAE is poised to showcase the cutting-edge innovations stemming from its state-of-the-art telco core.

CEO of e& UAE, Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, and CEO of e& life and e& international Khalifa Al Shamsi, with His Highness& Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai at GITEX Global e& stand at GITEX Global

e& UAE serves 5G to 12 million active users every day bringing to the forefront of global connectivity. "High-speed networks are crucial for connecting the dots between AI components, including transferring data and accessing cloud-based resources," says Masood. "In essence, AI is a product of a sophisticated infrastructure that combines hardware, software, and networking to enable the development and deployment of intelligent systems," Masood says.

For e& UAE, this means continually embracing AI as a key component of its innovation strategy. The company has a successful history of implementing AI solutions to drive productivity and enhance customer experiences, and, as Masood puts it, "AI is where we see the real potential for transformation."

It's with this vision in mind that e& UAE plans to make its mark at GITEX, showcasing its latest AI innovations and demonstrating its leadership in the digital landscape.

More than a telco: e& UAE's digital leap

"AI is embedded across our operations, enabling smarter, faster decision-making and driving new efficiencies in business and customer service," he says. e& UAE was a pioneer in adopting AI internally, but its true impact lies in delivering exceptional digital experiences to customers. A prime example is EASE, the world's first autonomous telecom retail experience, launched at GITEX last year. Since then, e& UAE has rapidly expanded the reach and capabilities of this innovative concept, demonstrating its commitment to leveraging AI for customer-centric solutions.

The company is actively building its reputation as a digital leader, offering cutting-edge connectivity solutions powered by 5G and AI and IoT integrations. This strategic shift is at the heart of e& UAE's participation at GITEX, where the company will showcase its innovative digital offerings and vision for the future.

GITEX spotlight

"We're thrilled to be part of GITEX, an exciting showcase of the future where the world's greatest minds come together to envision and shape the technology of a better tomorrow," Masood says.

In addition to the latest smart home solutions and drone technology, its showcase will include advanced applications in AI, augmented reality, and 5G technology, reflecting its commitment to digital transformation. One of the standout features will be the Hologram Customer Service Avatar, which aims to provide an interactive customer experience. This avatar will utilise ultra-HD, intelligent capabilities to facilitate real-time interactions, allowing users to engage with services in a more immersive manner. The integration of 5G New Calling technology will further enhance user experience by offering visualised voice calling, real-time translation, and multimedia content during calls.

Continuing the tradition of announcing 5G milestones at previous GITEX events, e& UAE announced network speed upgrades including the fastest aggregated 5G-Advanced speed of 62Gbps. Demonstrating its commitment to 5G leadership, e& UAE will also highlight its achievement as the largest 5G-Advanced commercial network in the MENA region, with over 1,000 operational sites. This milestone marks the dawn of the 10G era, delivering unparalleled speeds and ultra-low latency that will redefine digital experiences. At GITEX, it will not only showcase its impressive technological advancements but also unveil strategic partnerships that align with its vision for a digital future. Building upon the success of its 5G private network deployment in the oil and gas sector with ADNOC, the company is now expanding its reach in more industries.

"The success of AI, IoT, and 5G depends on building an ecosystem of innovation. That means working closely with tech giants, startups, and government entities to ensure we're building the right solutions for the future," says Masood.

Making networks AI-ready

At the heart of e& UAE's mission to pioneer the digital frontier in the UAE lies a firm commitment to high-speed connectivity. For example, 50G-PON, the next generation of high-speed connectivity, promises to revolutionise internet connectivity, delivering unprecedented capacity and considerably speeding things up for consumers and businesses.

"Our strategy is rooted in a profound belief that we can achieve more for the people and communities we serve—drive more growth, create more opportunities, and have a greater impact—infused with a passion for excellence. As we evolve beyond traditional telecom, we are enhancing our services and tailoring our offerings to meet the diverse needs of our customers.

The UAE's global leadership in broadband and mobile speeds, as recognised by Ookla, is significantly attributed to the contributions of e& UAE. "We are part of the UAE fabric, and we stand with the country, helping to build a stronger, more connected society," Masood concludes.

