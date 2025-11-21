Global South Talks: China Expands Renewable-Energy Cooperation with South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a report by Xinhuanet:



On November 13, the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum China-Africa Partnership Conference got underway in Johannesburg, South Africa. During the opening ceremony, a special "Global South Talks" session took the stage. Representatives from China, Rwanda, South Africa and Egypt, working in ecological agriculture, renewable energy, basic education and community governance, shared accounts of Global South countries working together on development initiatives.

Xu Weizhong, Deputy Director of the Publicity Department at China Energy Investment Corporation (China Energy), shared operational experience on how Chinese wind power technology has taken root in South Africa's Northern Cape Province. As a flagship project for Chinese companies expanding renewable-energy cooperation in Africa, the Longyuan De Aar Wind Power Project has, since its launch in 2013, continuously delivered clean, reliable electricity to the local area—enough to meet the annual power needs of around 300,000 households. At the same time, the project has supported the renovation of an early childhood center, carried out vocational training programs, and established a wind power training facility, building local technical capacity, enhancing young people's employability, and contributing to the community's sustainable development. Staff from local communities, young employees of the Longyuan De Aar project and representatives of the local government spoke at the forum about the positive changes the project has brought.

Rina White, principal of a local early childhood center supported by the project, said that Longyuan De Aar has delivered tangible benefits for the community and for local children. "The support from Longyuan De Aar means a great deal to us. What they have brought is not only an improvement in education, but a transformation that touches many aspects of our lives."

Recalling his own experience, local project employee Daswin said that Longyuan De Aar opened up a new career path for him—taking him from an odd-job worker uncertain about the future to a wind farm technician able to support his family. "This has been a very real path of growth," he said.

Jenny Ntuka, an occupational health and safety inspector in the Department of Employment and Labour of the De Aar municipal government, noted that employees trained through the Longyuan De Aar project have acquired high-level professional skills and have become a valuable asset to the community.

