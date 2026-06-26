Global Tech Shift: Tune Talk Launches World's First Network-Enforced Child Safety Mobile Plan, Bypassing App-Level Limitations

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysian mobile operator Tune Talk redefined the standard how child online safety is enforced. As governments work to regulate safety across multiple platforms and applications, Tune Talk is bringing enforcement to a single point, the network through the launch of Epik+ Family Safe, the world's first family mobile plan with integrated one-tap parental control enforced entirely at the point of connectivity.

From left to right: Jill Yeap (General Manager of Marketing, Tune Talk), Jay Pandey (Chief Technical Officer, Tune Talk), Gurtaj Singh Padda (Chief Executive Officer, Tune Talk), Sonia Ooi (Chief Financial Officer, Tune Talk), Nafis Nazri (Head of Product, Tune Talk)

Built on Tune Talk's cloud-native network and enabled in collaboration with Nokia, Epik+ Family Safe moves enforcement to the point where digital access begins. With a single tap, parents can activate one of three protection levels and restrict access across up to 56 content categories, helping manage children's access to social media and other online content through the connectivity layer itself.

"Mobile connectivity has become a child's gateway to the internet, and we believe safety should begin there. With Epik+ Family Safe, Tune Talk is showing how a Malaysia-built innovation offers a new global blueprint for telcos. Our ambition is to demonstrate a practical implementation model that challenges how the industry thinks about connectivity and inspires a broader conversation on how child online safety can be delivered," said Gurtaj Singh Padda, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tune Talk.

This infrastructure pivot aligns with a growing global consensus: child's online safety cannot be managed solely at the edge of the experience. While governments worldwide are setting the direction for child online safety, the gap between policy and everyday enforcement continues to widen. Tune Talk's Epik+ Family Safe closes that gap, offering a tangible solution that works seamlessly in day-to-day family environments.

While Epik+ Family Safe is launching exclusively in Malaysia, Tune Talk believes the initiative demonstrates how telecommunications infrastructure can become part of the online safety ecosystem, offering a practical implementation model as policymakers around the world continue exploring new approaches to protecting children online.

Epik+ Family Safe is available as a dedicated 1 Parent + 1 Child prepaid mobile plan featuring integrated network-level parental controls, 700GB of high-speed data, and personal accident insurance coverage of up to USD125,000.*

The company said it hopes the launch will encourage broader industry discussion on how connectivity providers can complement existing regulation, platform safeguards and parental responsibility by making online safety easier to implement in everyday family life.

For more information: https://www.tunetalk.com/tune-talk-answers-national-call-for-online-safety-launches-malaysias-first-network-enforced-child-mobile-plan/

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SOURCE Tune Talk