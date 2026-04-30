Haier Biomedical Drives Global Leap of Life Science Infrastructure: International Business Hits Record High for 36% of Annual Revenue in 2025

AI-powered growth surges as Haier Biomedical scales from product coverage to premium brand leadership, building a global life science tools and intelligent productivity platform

QINGDAO, China, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier Biomedical (688139.SH), a global leader in life sciences and medical solutions, has officially published its 2025 annual report, posting full‑year revenue of 2.33 billion yuan (USD 340.77 million) with overseas revenue growing 17.9% year-on-year to 840 million yuan (USD 122.85 million), accounting for 36% of total revenue – a record high. Despite a complex global trade environment, Haier Biomedical delivered double‑digit growth across all international business sectors.

After a decade of global expansion, Haier Biomedical has evolved from "product export" to "brand globalization." In 2025, overseas revenue delivered strong compound growth, with double-digit increases across Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Africa – including 26.0% growth in Asia-Pacific and 16.0% in Europe.

For the first time, the company unveiled its future strategic blueprint centered on "growth leapfrogging," driven by three pathways: market leap, industry leap, and model leap. The vision is to build a world-leading integrated life science tools and intelligent productivity platform.

Haier Biomedical continued to optimize its revenue structure in 2025, with new market sectors and overseas operations emerging as core engines of growth. New business segments such as smart medication, blood technology, laboratory solutions and more contributed 48.5% of total revenue, representing an 8.8% year-on-year increase.

Its ultra‑low and low‑temperature biomedical freezers ranked first in market share in six countries, such as Italy, while the company also led domestic peers in export volume of smart medication dispensing solutions.

Revenue from AI‑powered applications contributed 15% of total revenue, up 2.5 percentage points from 2024. It has built a multi‑layer AI infrastructure of "large models, AI agents, and AI terminals," developing 17 proprietary agents integrated into 13 automated solutions. AI‑powered automated pharmacies raised direct dispensing rates to 80% – 1.1x the industry average. Its fully automated cell workstation won the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's top award for disruptive technology, and the fully closed automated cell expansion system has entered clinical trials to support bioartificial liver therapies.

In addition, Haier Biomedical's plasma separation system became the first Chinese solution to receive EU MDR certification. Its "Ultra Series" ultra-low temperature biomedical freezers have also achieved notable energy efficiency performance: the top 8 ranked products in the ENERGY STAR program are all from Haier Biomedical.

In 2025, the company's R&D investment reached 320 million yuan (USD 46.82 million), with new invention patents up 50% year‑on‑year to 1,620 patents. The on‑time product launch rate improved by 11%, and 11 solutions achieved industry‑first status. Haier Biomedical also became China's first to master stable 100,000‑rpm ultra‑high‑speed centrifugation technology, a breakthrough of a key technical bottleneck that continues to solidify its core competitiveness in the market.

To date, Haier Biomedical holds over 400 international product certifications and has partnered with nearly 80 international organizations, including WHO and UNICEF. Its distribution network spans more than 800 partners across over 160 countries and regions. Committed to a "one country, one strategy" approach, Haier Biomedical has established subsidiaries in four countries and localized operations in 18 more, combining rapid delivery with on‑the‑ground service to build deep global customer relationships.

Having reshaped its growth trajectory in 2025, Haier Biomedical also unveiled its three-year "543" strategic targets in the annual report:

Deepen global penetration through localized operations with overseas revenue exceeding 50%;

Accelerate strategic industry expansion through platform‑based external growth, with acquired businesses contributing no less than 40% of future revenue;

Drive future leadership through AI‑powered innovation, with AI‑related revenue accounting for over 30%.

Looking ahead, Haier Biomedical will leverage localized development, AI-driven innovation, and mergers and acquisitions as key catalysts to achieve a comprehensive leap in revenue structure, profit quality, and valuation fundamentals, advancing its goal of building a world‑leading integrated life science tools and intelligent productivity platform.

For more information, please visit https://www.haiermedical.com/.

SOURCE Haier Biomedical