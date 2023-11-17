Hisense Unveils "Deals That Go BEYOND" End-of-year Campaign for the Holiday Season

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you looking for a deal on Black Friday and Cyber Monday? With the upcoming holiday season, Hisense, the global consumer electronics and appliances corporation, had launched "Deals That Go BEYOND", their end-of-year campaign in the early this month, offering consumers the opportunity to purchase products at a special price and elevating home entertainment for a more remarkable holiday.

This holiday season, Hisense is offering top-tier home entertainment at a limited time price, kicking off a series of special holiday season sales. The Hisense Mini-led TV U7K boasts sizes up to an impressive 100 inches delivers incredibly detailed, lifelike, and vivid images. It's upgraded panel features 144Hz Game Mode Pro provides a smooth of images and a winning gaming experience. On the other hand, the Hisense Laser TV L9 with TriChroma Laser Technology, Dolby Atmos and HDR offers a cinematic experience at home. Enhanced by an ambient light-rejecting screen to prevent washout, it also minimizes eye strain. This underscores Hisense's commitment to innovative technology that prioritizes viewer comfort and well-being.

Apart from the renowned TV series, Hisense's high-quality products can help to enhance the holiday spirit, particularly through their smart, reliable home appliances. For instance, the Hisense Pureflat refrigerators are ideal for the grand holiday feast, featuring a MyFreshChoice zone that seamlessly transitions between fridge and freezer temperatures, catering to all the family's needs for a festive feast, with just a touch of a button. This adaptability provides extra room for frozen goods before the big day and ample space for storing leftovers.

Under the campaign theme "Deals That Go BEYOND", Hisense introduces an unparalleled online-to-offline discount across their entire range of high-quality products, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, kitchen appliances, and SDA. This expansive offering doesn't just stop at the basics; it also includes top of the range products, covering TVs with features to enhance family entertainment, and kitchen innovations that aid in holiday hosting, ensuring that these household items make the holidays brighter, more enjoyable, and stress-free for family gatherings.

Next week, Hisense's "Deals That Go BEYOND" End-of-Year campaign will reach its pinnacle on Black Friday, bringing best deal on its marketable and superior items across all categories to both retail and e-commerce customers.

News Releases in Similar Topics

