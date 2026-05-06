Historic Boot of Cortez Gold Nugget to be Auctioned on June 12 at EJ's Auction & Appraisal

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EJ's Auction & Appraisal

May 06, 2026, 10:18 ET

At 26.2 pounds, the "Boot of Cortez" is the largest surviving natural gold nugget found in the Western Hemisphere

GLENDALE, Ariz., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EJ's Auction & Appraisal has been selected to auction the historic "Boot of Cortez" gold nugget. The auction is set for Friday, June 12 at 1 p.m. local Arizona time both online and live at EJ's Auction & Appraisal in Glendale, Arizona, for qualified bidders. Registration for bidding is open now.

The "Boot of Cortez" is classified as the largest surviving natural gold nugget found in the Western Hemisphere. EJ's Auction & Appraisal arranged for the specimen to be independently weighed and analyzed in April 2026 using modern calibrated equipment. The current measurement was confirmed using a third-party scale certified by the State of Arizona. The specimen also has undergone third-party X-ray fluorescence (XRF) testing, verifying the material to be approximately 98% gold.

Some of the unique features include:

  • A gold nugget in the shape of a conquistador's boot
  • 383.10 troy ounces, or 26.2 pounds (11.9 kilograms)
  • 10 ¾ inches (27.3 cm) in height and 7 ¼ inches (18.4 cm) in width
  • 98% pure gold
  • Pristine condition, maintained its original form

A prospector discovered "The Boot of Cortez" using a metal detector from Radio Shack while searching for gold in 1989 near Caborca, Mexico, about 70 miles south of the Arizona border and about 60 miles east of the Sea of Cortez in the Mexican state of Sonora.

The "Boot of Cortez" quickly became one of the most celebrated mineral finds of the modern era. It has been exhibited at leading institutions and events, including the Tucson Gem & Mineral Show, the Houston Museum of Natural Science, and the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

In January 2008, the piece achieved over $1.3 million at auction, which was four times the gold spot value at that time. It has remained in a distinguished private collection for nearly two decades.

Erik Hoyer, CEO and owner of EJ's Auction & Appraisal, said the "Boot of Cortez" has not changed ownership since the buyer purchased it at auction in January 2008.

Bidding registration is open through June 9. For details, visit bootofcortez.com, email [email protected] or call 623-878-2003. For media inquiries, contact [email protected]. To view EJ's weekly online auctions, visit ejsauction.com.

SOURCE EJ's Auction & Appraisal

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