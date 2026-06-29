How can a company navigate business cycles and achieve lasting success: Chairman and President of Midea Group

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South

Jun 29, 2026, 00:10 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from South:  

Starting June 27, Guangdong will launch the "Beacon Over Lingnan" video series across major online platforms. The first episode features a dialogue with Fang Hongbo, Chairman and President of Midea Group. Join us as we get to know the leader of this Fortune Global 500 company.

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The first season of "Beacon Over Lingnan" consists of 20 episodes divided into four chapters: economy, culture, science and education, and people's livelihood. Twenty guests will share their thoughts on work and life, telling stories of Guangdong, the Greater Bay Area, and China from their personal perspectives.

SOURCE South

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