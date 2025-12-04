HR Path Expands APAC Footprint with Strategic Acquisition of Blueprint HR Software

PARIS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting and HRIS solutions, announces the strategic acquisition of Blueprint HR Software Solutions, a subsidiary of Blueprint Technologies, an Indian-based company specializing in SAP SuccessFactors, Concur, and UKG solutions.

With operations in 28 countries and a team of over 2,500 professionals, HR Path is a trusted partner for businesses navigating the complexities of Human Resources. The company offers advisory, implementation, and managed services designed to optimize HR processes and drive organizational growth. Since its founding in 2001, HR Path has remained committed to transforming HR practices worldwide.

Blueprint Technologies will continue to operate independently with a dedicated focus on ERP services, while its subsidiary, Blueprint HR Software—its HR technology division—joins HR Path as part of this strategic alignment.

François Boulet, Co-Founder of HR Path, commented: "This acquisition strengthens our base in India, the Middle East, and Saudi Arabia, while opening access to other APAC geographies. It will help us better penetrate the UAE market and significantly increase our presence in India."

Lalit Mehra, Managing Director of HR Path India, added: "We already provide global services for Workday, but with Blueprint HR's expertise, we now have even greater capabilities for SAP SuccessFactors and UKG delivered out of India. This reinforces our ability to serve clients with comprehensive HRIS solutions worldwide."

Rony John, MD & CEO of Blueprint Technologies, said: "This divestiture sharpens our strategic focus and accelerates global growth across our core capabilities in SAP S/4 HANA, SAP BDC, BTP, SAP CX, and AI. It enables us to reinvest in scaling our flagship offerings and strengthen the value we deliver to our customers. This empowers us to advance our mission, broaden the impact of our technology, and bring even greater focus and innovation across our core SAP portfolio."

Kalyan T, COO of Blueprint Technologies, added: "Our HR practice has built a strong reputation over the years, and we are proud of what the team has achieved. As we shift our organizational priorities, Blueprint HR Software ensures continuity, expanded opportunities for our people, and enhanced value for our customers. This transition also strengthens our operational agility."

