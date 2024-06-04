Huawei Game Salon 2024: AppGallery bridges the gap between East and West to help partners go global

ISTANBUL, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AppGallery, Huawei's official distribution platform, held the Huawei Game Salon – Cloud Collaboration (Europe) in Istanbul, Türkiye, from 30 May to 1 June. The event aimed to strengthen collaboration between AppGallery and its partners and bring robust public cloud infrastructure to enterprises in Europe.

In the past decade, Huawei has forged strong relationships in the European market; bridging East and West and supporting local growth. Huawei has enabled Chinese developers to reach a broader European gamer audience, and Turkish game developers to increase their visibility in Europe.

The Huawei Game Salon showcased Huawei Cloud as a premier business solution, offering professional, fast, stable, and secure one-stop cloud services for gaming enterprises seeking to build high-quality, holistic cloud gaming experiences.

Türkiye: An Exciting New Gaming and Live Streaming Hub

With Europe's mobile game market predicted to hit $8.56 billion in 2024, Huawei is intensifying its focus on Europe's gaming scene. Türkiye, which boasts a growing number of talented developers and a large, dedicated player base, is key to Huawei's plans.

Home to 30 million gamers, Türkiye leads the gaming market in the Middle East. In 2023, the industry generated $300 million and witnessed 16% year-on-year growth. With smartphones being the main device used by European users to access games, and over 75% of the Turkish population owning a smartphone, its mobile gaming market has huge potential.

The pan-entertainment sector reached a market value of $228.7 million last year, with over 62.5 million users, representing 73.1% of the total population. According to AppAnnie, in-app payments for pan-entertainment applications in Türkiye totaled US$76 million in 2023, propelling Türkiye into the top five globally.

Huawei Gaming Salon Welcomes Valued Partners

The Huawei Gaming Salon warmly welcomed leading Chinese developers such as Funplus, Tencent, Moonton, and miHoYo, among others.

"Our intention is to foster a vibrant gaming community in Europe. By collaborating closely with our partners, we hope to deliver cutting-edge, reliable, and top-notch gaming experiences to the region." Shan Xuefeng, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Cloud Service, Europe Ecosystem Development & Sales Department shared.

Productive CP-Gamer and Local Partner Sharing Sessions

A CP-Gamer Interactive Sharing offered Chinese developers the chance to dive into the success stories and experiences of Huawei's European partners, game developers Playrix and Com2us. During this exchange, Playrix and Com2us stressed that adapting to local users was key to their success in Türkiye. Thereafter, a Local Partner Sharing session added further perspectives to the day's discussions.

Full Day of Activities: HUAWEI Cloud Data Center

Attendees were treated to a Turkish Cultural Experience and explored the HUAWEI CLOUD Data Center. A Farewell Dinner was held, the perfect goodbye to the event.

Huawei's partners, including Tencent, Moonton, miHoYo, and Funplus, were highly impressed and expressed their enthusiasm for working with Huawei in the future, with plans to publish their games on AppGallery in Europe in the second half of 2024.

Jaime Gonzalo, Vice President of Huawei Mobile Services Europe, said, "Mobile gaming is a global phenomenon. Our goal is to bridge the gap between top developers from around the world and European gamers. To achieve this, we offer comprehensive support from development to commercial monetization, which is crucial for helping partners expand internationally."

About AppGallery

As one of the top 3 app global app distribution platforms, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps, and is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million global monthly active users and 6 million registered developers.

Visit AppGallery at: https://appgallery.huawei.com/Featured

