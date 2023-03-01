Huawei Launches 1st MRP Solution for Data Centers with "2 Defense Lines & 6 Protection Layers"

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei released the industry's first multilayer DC ransomware protection solution based on network-storage collaboration today at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2023. Huawei recently commissioned IDC to write an IDC White Paper, Developing Ransomware Resilience with Multilayer Network, Storage, and Data Protection Architecture , which systematically defines best practices for multilayer protection system for ransomware attacks.

The MRP Solution Launch (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

During ransomware attacks, hackers encrypt user data and restrict asset access and force victims to pay a ransom to unlock it. Ransomware attacks can not only cause service interruption, but also result in massive reputational damage for the victims.

All ransomware attacks share some important key features from a service perspective:

a) Their software is extremely diverse. The number of ransomware variants increased by 98% between 2021 H2 and 2022 H1, making it very difficult to detect and respond to covert and new attacks quickly and effectively.

b) Ransomware spreads quickly, leaving little time for administrators to respond once an attack begins. Microsoft found that ransomware can penetrate a system to obtain permissions in just 45 minutes.

c) Enterprise businesses feel the impact of ransomware attacks more acutely than other types of users, as it normally takes a long time to restore services after an attack and data often cannot be restored at all. The IDC's white paper shows that the average service downtime caused by ransomware attacks was 5 days In 2022, and more than 46% of organizations that paid a ransom were still unable to restore their data after the attack.

This leaves enterprises in urgent need of effective end-to-end protection as traditional ransomware protection solutions simply cannot compete with these challenges.

Huawei's innovative multilayer ransomware protection (MRP) solution instead turns to data protection capabilities that are based on network-storage collaboration. Its three core capabilities — network-storage detection, network-storage response, and network-storage recovery — are able to better prevent data encryption and theft than competing solutions.

The MRP solution uses a system consisting of two lines of defense and six layers of protection to enhance the security of IT systems and provides end-to-end encryption in the storage field to effectively block data theft.

Thanks to Huawei's industry-leading ransomware protection team and security services, its network-storage association detection mechanism also delivers 99.9% accuracy (based on the CNCTC report), automating threat detection.

Huawei's MRP solution provides the industry's fastest recovery speed of up to 172 TB/hour and uses secure snapshots to recover services within seconds. Its offline air-gap storage also effectively copes with long-term service locking after data is encrypted, slashing the recovery time.

Michael Qiu, President of Global Data Center Marketing & Solution Sales Dept., Enterprise BG, Huawei, explained, "Ransomware has become one of the most serious threats to businesses globally. Last year, Huawei launched the four-layer storage solution, which helped many customers defeat ransomware attacks. This year, our new multilayer ransomware protection (MRP) technology built on network-storage collaboration reinforces the protection. It minimizes the impact of ransomware attacks on your business, delivering even zero service downtime."

Duncan Brown, VP of Enterprise Research Europe, IDC, noted, "We believe it is time to elevate these strategies to a multilayered approach that includes a combination of infrastructure technologies such as storage and network, consistent and comprehensive security awareness training, and regular updating of endpoint and network security. This is the best defense against ransomware."

For details, visit https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/data-center/multi-level-data-center/mrp.

CONTACT:

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013166/image_986294_40475425.jpg

SOURCE Huawei