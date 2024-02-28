Huawei Launches Intelligent Distribution Solution (IDS) to Accelerate Electric Power Intelligence

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Mobile World Congress 2024, electric power customers and leaders from international organizations gathered to discuss the latest practices and innovations. Huawei launched its Intelligent Distribution Solution (IDS) during the summit themed "Leading Infrastructure to Accelerate Electric Power Intelligence".

David Sun launches Intelligent Distribution Solution (IDS)
David Sun, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of Electric Power Digitalization BU, Huawei, delivered a keynote speech and launched the IDS. Huawei collaborated with ecosystem partners to develop the solution, which addresses high line loss, poor reliability, and heavy pressure on new energy load management. It enables electric power enterprises to transition from single-point digitalization to architecture-supported, open, evolvable, and systematic digitalization, utilizing various key technologies based on a cloud-pipe-edge-pipe-device architecture. Huawei suggests using the on-premise private cloud as the digital foundation on the cloud side. Both wired and wireless solutions for the backhaul network are available. On the edge side, an all-in-one terminal called an edge computing unit (ECU) acts as a lean management carrier and combines communication, perception, and computing functions. The next-generation high-speed power line carrier communication (HPLC) on the low-voltage communication pipe side supports minute-level data acquisition, massive interactive connections, and a 99% acquisition success rate.

The IDS has been implemented successfully within China. It enables the monitoring of distribution networks, real-time detection of the 10kV line status, and intelligent management of low-voltage distributed new energy. The solution combines HPLC and other new technologies. It enhances transparent perception and service digitalization in power transformer districts. The IDS has delivered positive initial test results in several countries outside China as well.

At the summit, Sigit Witjaksono, Director of Connectivity Business of PT. PLN Icon Plus, shared about their cooperation and innovative practices with Huawei in one fiber for multiple services and digital distribution. Mahmoud BinAhmed, Acting Chief Commercial Officer, Integrated Dawiyat, shared how to monetize the assets of an electric company. Senelec's Transmission Network Director, Mam Singui Sarr, presented the Senelec Smart Grid ONE Network concept. It was based on challenges and key indicators in power transmission, transformation, and distribution. 

Moving forward, Huawei will continue to curate and share digital transformation methodologies with customers and partners, helping enhance digital foundations of electric power companies worldwide, speeding up intelligent development, and providing an attractive option for the global market.

Discover more about the Intelligent Distribution Solution (IDS):

https://e.huawei.com/en/topic/electric-power/intelligent-distribution-solution 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2350028/image.jpg

